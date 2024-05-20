Howe addresses claims Arsenal transfer target Guimaraes ‘waved goodbye’ to Newcastle fans

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe doesn’t think that Arsenal transfer target Bruno Guimaraes was waving goodbye to fans on Sunday.

The Brazilian has been brilliant for the Magpies since joining in January 2022 from Lyon in a deal worth up to a reported £40m.

Guimaraes has contributed seven goals and eight assists in his 37 Premier League appearances this campaign and his performances for Newcastle have drawn interest from elsewhere.

Speaking in April, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Guimaraes does have a £100m release clause in his contract but that it’s only valid for a short window.

Romano wrote on X: “Bruno Guimarães’ release clause will be valid from the last week of May to the beginning of the last week of June. £100m release clause is only valid for that month. In July/August, Newcastle would have total control of price and potential negotiations.”

Former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs revealed last week that “offers exceeding £80m could be entertained” with both Arsenal and Manchester City making “contact” with Guimaraes’ camp.

Jacobs wrote in his Caught Offside column: “A lot has already been made of potential Newcastle exits ahead of the window opening.

“My understanding remains that Alexander Isak is not for sale. Although Arsenal appreciate the Swede, who has 20 Premier League goals this campaign, they are also well aware of Newcastle’s stance.

“Even though it’s true the club need £30-50m to ease any PSR concerns, Isak is not a name they plan to sacrifice.

“Newcastle also don’t want to lose Bruno Guimaraes, but the decision could be taken out of their hands if someone triggers his £100m release clause, which is valid between late May and the end of June.

“As long as the clause is active, Newcastle are going to simply point to its value, but it’s understood offers exceeding £80m could be entertained should Guimaraes wish to leave for a Champions League club.

“It should be stressed, Guimaraes is happy at Newcastle, but it’s also true that both Manchester City and Arsenal have made contact with his camp.

“Manchester City are the most active of the suitors. Arsenal appreciate Guimaraes, but have no intention to trigger his clause meaning they would only enter the race if the price drops.

“PSG have also considered Guimaraes but decided against moving forward this summer, and will instead focus on trying to land Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva.

“Newcastle also don’t plan to sell Anthony Gordon despite recent links with Liverpool. And as far as I am told, there is actually no Liverpool interest either. It’s true Liverpool are planning for a wide attacker or winger. Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville is one name they have discussed, but targets are still being finalised.”

There were images at the end of Newcastle’s 4-2 victory at Brentford, which Guimaraes scored in, showing the Brazilian waving to the Geordie fans and making love hearts with his hands.

Was Guimaraes waving farewell to the Newcastle fans?

But Newcastle boss Howe doesn’t think he was bidding farewell to the Magpies fans but that it could have been interpreted in that way.

Howe told reporters: “I don’t think it’s a wave goodbye. Bruno probably does that many times but it can be interpreted in a way that people watching decide that’s the case.

“Certainly from my side, I hope it’s not. He is integral to what we’re doing and is an inspirational player, we’re desperate to keep him.”

Alexander Isak has also been linked with a move away from Newcastle and Howe said of the duo: “They’re two outstanding players. I’ve said many times this season and they can make the difference and have made the difference at numerous times.

“It’s always about the team and how the team functions. The team gives them a platform to play well and their involvement in the goals today was top class but you can’t forget their team-mates who helped them.”

