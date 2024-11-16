Newcastle: Eddie Howe ‘asked unhappy’ star ‘not to leave’ in summer as agent reveals one ‘problem’

Miguel Almiron’s agent has revealed Newcastle United head coach “asked” the winger “not to leave” the Premier League club in the summer.

The Magpies have struggled in recent transfer windows as they have been impacted by Profit and Sustainability rules.

Howe‘s side had to offload a couple of sellable assets to balance the books in the summer. Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes were linked with exits but they sold Elliott Anderson and Yankuba Minteh.

Almiron was another player who was linked with a move elsewhere. Despite this, he stuck around and has only made one Premier League start this season.

The 30-year-old is under contract until 2026 and his agent – Daniel Campos – claims he “wants to stay” but “isn’t happy with this minutes.

His agent has also revealed that Howe “asked” him “not to leave” in the summer.

“Although Miguel isn’t happy with the minutes he has in England, he wants to stay and fight at Newcastle,” Campos said.

READ: Six next moves for Erik ten Hag post-Man Utd include Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United



He added: “The coach always supported him. When he asked for something, he asked him to not leave. It must be a tactical or momentary issue.”

Campos has also revealed MLS outfit Charlotte FC made an offer for Almiron in the summer, but Newcastle “rejected the proposal”.

He revealed: “[Charlotte Fc] offered around $18m. We had arranged a contract with them, but the club rejected the proposal from the United States,” he added.

“He has a valid contract. His contract was renewed last year for three more [years], and with the new owners of the club. Miguel is not desperate for money or to do crazy things. If there is an offer from any team, we will go through the competent channels.

“The clause, except for the Brazilians, is unaffordable [for South American clubs]. The problem is also the contract he has.”

MORE NEWCASTLE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 The Premier League uncapped XI features Newcastle trio and Brazil bench man

👉 Anthony Gordon opens up on Tuchel meeting after Chelsea clash – ‘I was desperate to work with him’

👉 Jose Mourinho told to ‘leave’ by ‘bothered’ rival as Fenerbahce boss ‘targets Newcastle United job’

Under Howe, Newcastle endured a rough start to this season but won three games in a row before the international break.

Howe is currently the tenth-favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked and a report from Football Insider claims Newcastle are ‘not planning’ to get rid of him ‘anytime soon’.