Howe insists Newcastle are ‘committed’ to Tonali and his ‘long-term’ future amid gambling probe

Eddie Howe insists Sandro Tonali has a future at Newcastle as he awaits the outcome of an investigation into alleged breaches of betting rules.

The 23-year-old, a £55million summer signing from AC Milan, found himself at the centre of a probe in Italy last week and could face a lengthy ban.

But asked if the midfielder had and wanted a future at St James’ Park, Howe said: “That’s not even been discussed because that’s a yes on both sides.

“We will support him and back him and we see him being part of our team for many years, and I know that’s the same back from his side to us.

“There are some things I feel you don’t have to say. We are committed to him long-term.”

Asked if Tonali, who returned from the Italy camp last week after news of the investigation emerged, was in the right frame of mind to be involved in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, Howe added: “Yes, he’s very much with us.

“He trained twice this week with us and he’s very much available for selection, like I do with all the players, analysing their training performances, how they look, how they feel, and Sandro has trained well with us.”

Tonali’s agent Giuseppe Riso has claimed Tonali is dealing with a gambling addiction at a time when campaigners are calling for an end to the relationship between football and betting.

Asked if he was concerned about that relationship – Newcastle have three betting partners – Howe said: “That’s a difficult one for me to comment on.

“My job is to coach the team, manage the team and that’s what I’ll do. It’s probably best that I stick to those subjects.”