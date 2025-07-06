Newcastle boss Howe ‘doing everything he can to keep hold’ of £80m-rated star amid Man City interest

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is “doing everything he can to keep hold of” Man City target Tino Livramento this summer, according to reports.

The Magpies are once again attempting to back Howe in the transfer market after the Englishman delivered a League Cup trophy and a fifth-placed Premier League finish last season.

But Newcastle are finding it hard to land all of their top targets with players like Bryan Mbeumo and Joao Pedro choosing different clubs this summer.

The Geordies want to keep all of their best players in the transfer window but a sale would give them a lot more room to manoeuvre in the market this summer.

Football Insider claimed earlier this week that Newcastle ‘plan to accept’ an offer for Livramento this summer with their senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke insisting that the Magpies are looking for £80m.

O’Rourke said: It’s a difficult deal for City to do. It’s no surprise he is pretty high up on Manchester City’s wanted list for right-back.

“Livramento is one of the best right-backs in the Premier League, he proved that with Newcastle last season when he was outstanding for them.

“He’s been a key man for Eddie Howe’s team and had a good summer with England’s Under-21s. I don’t think Newcastle will be entertaining any offers for him unless it’s astronomical money.

“They’re probably looking at around £80million to even consider selling Livramento. Newcastle, with Champions League football, are looking to build on their success and keep hold of their best players, so they won’t be welcoming any interest from Man City.”

That came after former Man Utd and Tottenham scout Mick Brown – who remains well-connected in the Premier League – revealed that only a “crazy” offer would be accepted this summer for Livramento.

Brown said: “They’re finding it difficult in the market so far. For whatever reason, they’re struggling to bring in their top targets.

“That makes it even more important for Eddie Howe to keep hold of their best players, and that’s what they will be wanting to do.By retaining those players, it might help to recruit new faces to come and join them.

“There’s been the talk about Livramento going to Man City, but they won’t let that happen. They are determined to keep their younger players especially, and they want to be seen to be doing everything they can to keep him at the club.

“Unless somebody makes a crazy offer for him, they have no intention of letting him go. Plus, for what it’s worth, I wouldn’t expect anybody to make the kind of offer they’d want.”

And now O’Rourke is back with another update on Sunday with the transfer journalist claiming that Newcastle boss Howe is working to keep Livramento out of Man City’s clutches.

