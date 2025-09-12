Howe explains why Newcastle spent £55m on already-injured Wissa ahead of ‘depression derby’

Newcastle United have suffered a huge injury blow with Eddie Howe confirming new signing Yoane Wissa will miss their match against Wolves with a knee injury.

The Magpies have been struggling to convert their chances into goals so far this season with Newcastle currently 17th in the Premier League table after two draws and a loss this term.

Alexander Isak going on strike and Callum Wilson leaving on a free transfer saw their striker options limited early in the season before getting deals for Nick Woltemade and Wissa over the line late on in the transfer window.

But Wissa has already picked up a knee injury on international with DR Congo and Newcastle boss Howe has confirmed that he will miss the match against Wolves, which is already being dubbed the ‘depression derby’ with the two sides bottom of our mood rankings.

When asked whether Wissa will be fit to face Wolves, Howe said: “Unfortunately not, no. He won’t make this game, I saw him for the first time yesterday. He’s feeling the effects of the injury he sustained just before he came off. So we are going to have to see how he is.”

On why Newcastle were willing to pay Brentford £55m to sign him, Howe added: “An established Premier League goalscorer is very difficult to find and difficult to recruit. He has got great qualities, he had an outstanding year not just last year but before, so he’s got a history of scoring goals.

“He’s done well against us and been a difficult player for us to handle when we have come up against him and I really admire the journey he has been on to get to this point because it has not been easy for him.

“He has had big steps to make in his career but he has always adjusted and made them and hopefully he can do the same with us.”

Looking ahead to a ‘storm of games’ in September, the Newcastle boss continued: “Hugely important for us. We always knew with the schedule how the early part of this season would look for us, kind of a slow start with week-to-week games then bang.

“We are going to be into a storm of games and that’s what we want. It’s going to be a great period for us in terms of challenges – quick turnarounds. We are going to need the whole squad ready to play.”

