Newcastle: Howe ‘one of very few’ in frame for job as pundit tips shock Magpies exit

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe should be considered for the England job if Gareth Southgate’s side fail to win Euro 2024, says Garth Crooks.

Howe has been under fire this season due to the Magpies‘ inconsistent form and poor results away from home.

There was a tonne of pressure on the former Bournemouth boss during an extremely difficult period in December and January, but the Newcastle board kept the faith in the man who brought them Champions League football after one full season in charge and under their Saudi Arabian ownership.

Newcastle lost four of their six Premier League matches in December after finishing bottom of their Champions League group and then won one and lost two in the first month of 2024.

There are still doubts over Howe’s long-term future at St James’ Park with a number of top managers being linked with the job.

Should he leave Newcastle at any point during Southgate’s reign as England boss, Howe will find himself linked with the Three Lions job.

He is currently the bookies’ favourite to be the next England manager with Southgate leading the nation into a major tournament this summer, potentially for the last time.

Graham Potter is another manager who has been fiercely linked with the role in recent years and feels like a natural fit.

Howe, however, is a manager we should watch out for, says Crooks.

Eddie Howe to England? ‘Watch this space’, says Crooks

Speaking about Newcastle’s emphatic 5-1 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League, Crooks hinted that Howe will still be in charge of the Geordies next season but is “one of the very few” managers capable of managing England.

“Had the Blades taken their chances at St James’ Park they might still have a chance to stay in the division,” Crooks said. “However, they lost their nerve as opportunities went begging and with it their faith in their ability to win this match.

“Once Newcastle took the lead, the game was over. Next season will be a pivotal moment for Eddie Howe and the Magpies. Newcastle will not be in the Champions League but they have proved themselves worthy of playing against the very best.

“However, should England not win the Euros with one of the best squads in recent years, then Howe must be one of the very few English managers who could take over from Gareth Southgate. Watch this space.”

