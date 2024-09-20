According to reports, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe will ‘not be forced out’ as a result of his conflict with sporting director Paul Mitchell.

Howe came under pressure last season as Newcastle endured a difficult campaign. However, he kept his job as he led the Premier League outfit to a strong end to the 2023/24 term.

This season, Newcastle have been a surprise package as they have three wins and a draw in their four Premier League matches.

This successful start to the season has been achieved amid ongoing conflict behind the scenes at St James’ Park.

Mitchell has replaced new Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth and has hit out at the previous regime at Newcastle over their recruitment decisions.

It’s subsequently been reported that Howe butted heads with Mitchell in the summer. The Newcastle manager was said to be “isolated” during the transfer window as he was “bemused” by the sporting director’s comments.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Howe is at risk of being ‘frozen out’ as Mitchell has hatched a ‘new plan’ to ‘significantly reduce’ the Newcastle manager’s ‘transfer input’.

Despite this, a report from Football Insider claims ‘Newcastle chiefs will not force Howe out of the club’.

‘There’s confidence from all parties that the issues between Howe and Paul Mitchell will be figured out. ‘The Newcastle boss isn’t expected to leave or be fired, especially since the club have had such a strong start to the season. ‘Howe has lots of credit in the bank at Newcastle, and he still has the backing of the hierarchy at the club. ‘The Newcastle boss is now said to be focusing on the players he does have available after missing out on summer transfer targets. ‘The concentration is keeping the current squad fit after the Magpies were hampered by injuries last season. ‘The Magpies believe they have a squad capable of competing against any team in the Premier League when everyone is available.’

However, another report from Football Insider says Howe ‘would love’ to manage England.