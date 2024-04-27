Newcastle: Howe ‘plans’ include Arsenal target Guimaraes after ‘special’ Sheff Utd display

Head coach Eddie Howe insists Arsenal and Manchester City target Bruno Guimaraes is a part of Newcastle United’s plans for next season.

Guimaraes has been strongly linked with a move away from St James’ Park in recent weeks, with a £100million release clause in his contract becoming active in the summer.

While this release clause exists, it has also been reported that he can join a Champions League club for £80m.

Amidst all the noise surrounding his future at Newcastle, Guimaraes put in a top performance to help his side batter Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Blades took the lead after five minutes but Alexander Isak’s equaliser saw both teams go into half-time at 1-1.

The floodgates opened after Guimaraes put Newcastle in the lead, with the final score finishing 5-1 to the Magpies, which succumbed Sheffield United to relegation from the Premier League.

After the convincing win, Howe said it was “fully deserved” and was high in praise of Guimaraes, who he insists is “very much part of my plans” for 2024/25.

Howe: I hope Guimaraes stays at Newcastle for many years

“Half-time was a big moment for us because we had to re-group,” Howe said. “It was a difficult first half because I thought Sheffield United played well. They are fighting for their lives. We knew they would come here and have a right go.

“It was a much improved second half display and in the end we fully deserved the win. We scored at a good time [in the second half] and were devastating at times.

“He [Guimaraes] is very much part of my plans [for next season].

“We have to showcase what we can offer him as a football club and hope that’s enough to keep him. Bruno is a special talent and scored a big goal today. Hopefully he stays with us for many years.”

On trying to qualify for a European competition, the Newcastle boss added: “It would be a great achievement for us. I’m very keen to build and maintain the momentum we have had in recent years. Last season was a huge achievement to get Champions League football.

“This season has been difficult with injuries so if the players are able to achieve that [qualify for Europe] I think it will be outstanding.”

