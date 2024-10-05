Newcastle: Howe ‘could quit’ as Mitchell ‘bust-up’ creates ‘state of instability’ – ‘it wouldn’t surprise me’

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has been tipped to ‘quit’ the Premier League club following his ‘bust-up’ with sporting director Paul Mitchell.

Howe was under pressure last season as Newcastle’s injury crisis negatively impacted their results, but they ended the campaign strongly as they finished seventh in the Premier League.

However, the optimism at St James’ Park waned in the summer as Newcastle had a frustrating summer transfer window.

Financial Fair Play rules impacted the Magpies in the summer. They were forced to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to balance the books, but they missed out on top targets Marc Guehi and Anthony Elanga.

There were significant changes at Newcastle in the summer as former co-owner Amanda Staveley left, while sporting director Mitchell replaced Dan Ashworth.

Mitchell has been openly critical of the previous regime but has been criticised by supporters, who were angered by their lack of activity in the summer transfer market.

It has been widely reported that Howe has butted heads with Mitchell, with it claimed that the Newcastle boss is being ‘frozen out’ and having less of a say on transfers.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has commented on this ‘bust-up’. He suspects Howe ‘could quit’ as there is a “state of instability” at Newcastle.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he walked away,” Brown said in an interview with Football Insider.

“It wouldn’t surprise me because he’ll get to a stage where he thinks, ‘I’m the manager, I’m responsible for everything, I’ve got to pick up the bill for everything, but I’m not the one making the decisions’. He won’t be having that.

“So, it’s a classic case of a lack of cooperation between the sporting director and the manager.

“I’ve seen it happen many times, and I’ve seen very few examples where it works out well.

“I’m hearing the situation there now is bringing a state of instability into the club. That can’t be good.

“You get to a stage where the director of football is trying to bring in players that the manager doesn’t want, so where do you go from there?

“Some of the statements that have come out from the director of football criticising the manager’s decisions are absolutely abysmal.

“Everybody you talk to who’s had anything to do with him says Eddie Howe is very good at his job.“

Speaking on Friday, Howe said he felt it would be a “betrayal” if Newcastle left St James’ Park.

“My natural instinct was always to stay at St James’ Park,” Howe said.

“It’s an incredible place to play football, it’s our home, so to think about moving somewhere else feels a little bit of a betrayal to somewhere that’s served us so well.

“But we are well aware that as a football club, we need to increase our revenue, so people with more brain cells will make the decision for the benefit of the long-term future of the football club, and that’s always the most important thing.

“I could be swayed, but just my natural instinct is to want to stay.”