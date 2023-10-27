Newcastle boss Howe reveals there is a ‘high chance’ Tonali plays against Wolves

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has revealed there is a “high chance” Sandro Tonali could be involved in Saturday’s Premier League fixture at Wolves despite being handed a 10-month ban.

The Italian football federation announced on Thursday that 23-year-old Italy international had been suspended until next season following an investigation into illegal betting, although the sanction is yet to be ratified by governing bodies UEFA and FIFA.

Asked for his reaction on Friday morning, Howe said: “It’s a difficult one because we haven’t had official confirmation as a football club yet.

“We’ve heard the news, the statement, but we haven’t had anything from the Italian authorities at the moment, so we’re in limbo, really, waiting for that official confirmation to come through.”

Asked further if there was a chance he could yet play at Wolves, Howe added: “Yes, I think there’s a high chance again that he could be available for us. I still think there are a few things that have to happen before the ban is imposed, so let’s see.”

Meanwhile, Howe confirmed striker Alexander Isak aggravated a groin injury in Wednesday night’s 1-0 Champions League defeat by Dortmund, while Jacob Murphy suffered a dislocated shoulder.

He said: “Alex is a groin which we don’t think is serious, but it’s a recurrence of the groin he suffered when he was playing for Sweden, so we need to assess that. I think he’s having a scan today. We don’t anticipate that’s going to be too bad.

“Jacob’s is totally different, it’s a dislocation of his shoulder. It’s not clear what we’re going to do. I think he’s going to see a specialist today.

“You can play with these injuries, or the other side of it, he needs an operation and he’ll be out for some time.”

