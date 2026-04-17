Newcastle United have reportedly made a decision regarding Eddie Howe’s future, with Jose Mourinho among the contenders to replace him.

After guiding Newcastle into the Champions League and helping them to win the Carabao Cup, Howe is rightly regarded as one of the best managers in the club’s history.

However, Howe finds himself under pressure at Newcastle, who are enduring a difficult 2025/26 campaign.

The Magpies have failed in every cup competition, have spent most of the season in the bottom half of the Premier League and have also been beaten twice by Sunderland.

This has fuelled speculation that Newcastle may look to replace Howe in the summer, and they are already linked with several potential replacements.

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Former Chelsea, Man Utd and Spurs manager Mourinho has been sporadically linked with a move to Newcastle following PIF’s takeover, which is partly to do with his links with club legend Sir Bobby Robson.

Mourinho is currently in charge of Portuguese outfit Benfica, who are third in Primeira Liga and seven points adrift of leaders Porto.

Earlier this week, our colleagues at TEAMtalk revealed Newcastle have been ‘offered’ Mourinho, and talkSPORT are now reporting that he is a ‘genuine contender’ to replace Howe.

Mourinho is said to ‘have admirers’ among the Newcastle hierarchy, who are ‘attracted to the idea of appointing a big-name in the event Howe departs’. He is said to be among three potential replacements.

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The report adds: Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini is another likely to come into any conversation.

‘Outgoing Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola would also be open to a move to St James Park should a vacancy arise.’

However, Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke is reporting that Howe is ‘set to avoid the sack’ as ‘new plans have been put in place’.

O’Rourke explains: “Eddie Howe leaving Newcastle isn’t certain by any stretch, as he still has the backing of the club’s board for what he’s done.

“As things stand right now, I think Newcastle are planning for life with Howe as the manager.

“He’s still got plenty of credit in the bank, after helping them qualify for two Champions League campaigns and winning that trophy last season as well.

“It would be very harsh, for me, if they were to dispense of Howe, despite their struggles this season.”

Earlier this month, The Athletic’s David Ornstein insisted that Newcastle’s board ‘continue to support’ Howe.

He explained: ‘A review and any contingency work around the issue is considered by those involved to be standard procedure in such circumstances, although there have been no serious conversations yet about a change of head coach.

‘Howe commands a great deal of respect among the Newcastle hierarchy and is expected to be part of the evaluation process.’

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