Jose Mourinho has been linked with Eddie Howe's job in the past.

According to reports, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United future ‘hinges on’ one major factor after they were urged to appoint Jose Mourinho.

Before this season, Howe received a lot of praise for the work he was doing with Newcastle as they qualified for the Champions League before most onlookers expected them to.

Howe under pressure

This season has been a lot more difficult for Howe, though. Newcastle have had a lot of injuries to deal with as they exited the Champions League and Carabao Cup prematurely. They are also tenth in the Premier League following their 3-2 loss to Chelsea on Monday night.

It has been suggested at times this season that Howe’s job is at risk and they have been linked with Mourinho, who is out of work following his AS Roma exit in January.

Following this defeat, Richard Keys encouraged Newcastle to appoint Mourinho as he would “guarantee” trophies.

He tweeted: “What’s happened to the Geordie revolution? It was great to see the Toon mixing it with the big boys last season. Why have the wheels come off so quickly? Is it time for phase 2? And Jose? There are no guarantees of a trophy in football – unless you employ him.”

According to GiveMeSport, Howe’s future will be ‘in doubt if Newcastle’s season fizzles out’. Regarding PIF’s ‘big concern’ about their current manager, the report explains.

‘The Tyneside outfit have a tricky quarter-final tie in the competition ahead against Manchester City on Saturday, and it’s a big concern if they fail to advance into the next round due to the ownership striving for success, wanting to see signs of that being possible in the near future. ‘It’s important that Newcastle are at the very least competitive against Pep Guardiola’s side and that they end the season strongly in the Premier League. ‘If the campaign starts to fizzle out in the remaining months, then Howe’s chances of staying on as manager next term are in doubt, sources have confirmed. It’s set to be an important end to the season for the English manager.’

De Zerbi to Newcastle?

Earlier this week, a report from journalist Ben Jacobs for GiveMeSport claimed Newcastle would look at Julen Lopetegui and Roberto De Zerbi if they sack Howe.

“Were they to draw up a succession plan, I think there would be a few names. I wouldn’t rule out Lopetegui. De Zerbi will be in demand, and I think Newcastle will feel they can enter that conversation,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“With Nagelsmann, Newcastle, like other clubs, know he’s not the best fit for every model, but he’s a phenomenal football coach.

“He’s young, he’s got no Premier League experience, and everybody knows that the departure from Bayern was down to off-field, man management and demeanour, to an extent. Every coach needs an element of swagger and arrogance, so we shouldn’t be overly critical.”