Newcastle ‘starting to lose patience’ with Howe as view from ‘inside’ St James’ Park is revealed

Eddie Howe is under pressure to turn around results at St James' Park.

Newcastle United are “starting to lose patience” with head coach Eddie Howe after their 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals Sunderland, according to reports.

The Magpies were thrashed by Barcelona 7-2 last week as they were knocked out of the Champions League by the La Liga leaders in dramatic style.

Newcastle then faced fierce local rivals Sunderland at St James’ Park on Sunday and were once again defeated as Brian Brobbey struck in the last minute to snatch victory for the visitors.

The Geordies now look unlikely to qualify for the Champions League unless they can make up a seven-point gap to Liverpool, with fifth place likely to secure qualification once again this season.

Newcastle were knocked out the FA Cup by Manchester City recently too and they now just have the Premier League to concentrate on.

And former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insists the Saudi ownership are “starting to lose patience” with Howe.

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Brown told Football Insider: “Newcastle’s results have not been good enough this season.

“There’s definitely a lot of pressure on Eddie Howe and Newcastle are starting to lose patience, because they can’t seem to find any consistency.

“They’ve been capable of picking up big results, beating the likes of Man United and Chelsea recently, but they’ve been unable to build on that.

“Losing at home to Sunderland is never going to go down well as the Newcastle manager.

“It’s easy to get caught up in results, positive or negative, but they’ve been so inconsistent this season you never know what you’re going to get from them.

“That’s not a positive sign for Eddie Howe because his teams have always been consistent, especially at home, and that’s not happening any more.

“It’s definitely going to be a concern, and there are more reason than just the manager, but ultimately the blame falls on him and whoever the manager is he will be under the cosh.”

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Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope insists Howe still largely has the support of the Newcastle hierarchy but there is uncertainty over PIF’s s

Hope wrote: ‘Howe will get support from chief executive David Hopkinson, sporting director Ross Wilson and performance director James Bunce. Everything I’m told is that they, with Howe, remain aligned and united.

‘What the St James’ Park hierarchy and the manager himself do not know is the opinion of the club’s Saudi ownership.

‘They have not expressed anything other than understanding and a want to help – contact between Riyadh and Tyneside is said to be daily – but nor are they prone to statements of outright backing. Maybe that is a deliberate tactic to keep employees on their toes.

‘While that unknown exists, Howe needs to win matches and deliver European football, which is a stated expectation of the board.’