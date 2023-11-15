Newcastle: Howe dealt another injury worry after player ‘forfeits’ international qualifier

Newcastle United have been dealt another injury blow with Fabian Schar reportedly ‘declaring forfeit’ for Switzerland’s game against Israel on Wednesday.

Schar played the full 90 minutes against Bournemouth on Saturday but appeared to be struggling with a hamstring issue during the 2-0 defeat.

He was called up by Switzerland boss Murat Yakin for the international break but the 31-year-old has had to ‘declare forfeit’ due to a ‘muscular problem’.

This is according to Swiss outlet Blick (via Sport Witness), who have been informed by the Swiss Football Federation that he is injured.

Schar is set to have ‘customised individual training’ and will miss Switzerland’s crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Israel.

Yakin’s side have three fixtures during the international break. They also take on Kosovo on November 18 before travelling to face Romania, which will conclude their qualifying campaign.

Newcastle will hope Schar’s problem is not a serious one as Eddie Howe deals with several first-team injuries.

Schar has been one of the Magpies’ best players this season and is yet to miss a single minute of action in the Premier League and Champions League.

His centre-back partner Sven Botman is one of many injuries and the Dutchman has been severely missed in Howe’s back four.

Howe’s injury concerns forced him to start 17-year-old Lewis Miley in midfield against Bournemouth on Saturday, while 18-year-old forward Ben Parkinson was brought off the bench to try and grab a goal.

That was Parkinson’s first-team debut while it was Miley’s third appearance, but his first competitive start.

Newcastle are currently bottom of their Champions League group below Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund, which is nothing to be ashamed of, to be fair.

Speaking to Milan News while on international duty with Brazil, Bruno Guimaraes admitted the Magpies “played badly” in their most recent European defeat in Dortmund

“Against Dortmund, we did not do well, and things did not work in the first leg and the return,” Guimaraes said.

“The Germans have a good team and we knew that, we played badly and we know it. We have to give more because it was a disappointment that game.

“Against PSG and AC Milan, we have to win to pass the round. We believe in qualifying.”

Guimaraes was also asked about the absence of Sandro Tonali, who has been suspended until next season due to betting offences.

“In the last few games, we have faced important opponents with several absences, like Botman, [Alexander] Isak and Tonali, which have weighed heavily,” he added.

“The Tonali affair? I can’t say that it hasn’t affected us, but I prefer not to express myself on this affair and we are sorry. We have to stay focused and think about the next games.”

