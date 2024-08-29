Newcastle huge blow amid final Guehi decision as PIF ‘feeling’ means ‘another signing is unlikely’

According to reports, Newcastle United are ‘unlikely’ to make ‘another signing’ before the summer transfer window closes on Friday night.

This transfer window has been frustrating for the Magpies. They have invested fees to sign Lewis Hall, Odysseas Vlachodimos and William Osula, while Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy have joined the club on free transfers.

Earlier this summer, Newcastle were focused on balancing the books as they were at risk of breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Eddie Howe’s side considered selling Anthony Gordon to Liverpool, while Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak were also linked with exits.

Newcastle have managed to keep all three players as they let Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson leave instead for large fees.

These two sales freed up funds for signings of their own and in recent weeks, they have been focusing on signing England international Marc Guehi after the Crystal Palace star shone at Euro 2024.

Newcastle have had several bids turned down by their Premier League rivals, who are holding out for around £70m. In the meantime, Guehi has insisted in interviews that he is happy where he is and he’s not missed any of his side’s matches.

Newcastle supporters have become increasingly frustrated as their pursuit of Guehi has already dragged on for longer than they would have liked and according to a report from The Telegraph, they have decided to ‘call off’ this transfer.

In a further blow to Newcastle, it’s claimed they are ‘unlikely to make another signing’ before Friday’s deadline. Regarding the reason for this, the report reveals.

‘Newcastle United are in danger of failing to sign anyone before the close of the transfer window after pulling out of talks to recruit England defender Mark Guéhi from Crystal Palace. ‘Telegraph Sport understands that, although Newcastle have not definitively ruled out making another signing before the deadline, there is now a real possibility that they will keep their transfer funds locked away until January. ‘The feeling is it is better to avoid making signings for the sake of it now when they can wait and get players at the top of their shortlist in another window.’

The report has also explained why ‘there is a calmness at boardroom level’ after they refused to offer £70m to sign Guehi.