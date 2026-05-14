According to reports, Newcastle United have ‘made a huge offer’ for Real Betis standout Ez Abde to replace Anthony Gordon.

The Magpies are bracing themselves for another incredibly difficult summer window, with several key players in line for exits.

Eddie Howe’s side will inevitably have to sanction at least one big-money exit to balance the books if/when they fail to qualify for Europe, and Gordon is among those linked with an exit.

Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Woltemade are also attracting interest, but Gordon currently looks the most likely to leave.

The 25-year-old has had a mixed 2025/26 campaign, but this has not stopped him from attracting interest from several Premier League and European giants.

Bayern Munich have made him a top target as thye look to bolster their attacking options this summer, and a report this week from talkSPORT revealed Gordon has already ‘agreed’ terms with the Bundesliga giants.

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The report added: ‘Anthony Gordon has agreed terms with Bayern Munich, talkSPORT can reveal. However, there remains a significant gulf between Bayern and the Magpies after the clubs began talks.

‘Newcastle are seeking £75million or more for their winger, who has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season. And there is optimism that the club’s valuation will be met, given the volume of initial interest.’

Newcastle ‘choose’ preferred replacement for Anthony Gordon

Despite his inconsistent form this season, it will still be difficult for Newcastle to replace Gordon this summer, but a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they want Real Betis star Adbe.

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The 24-year-old is enjoying a superb 2025/26 campaign, contributing 14 goals and 13 assists across all competitions for Real Betis.

And the report claims Newcastle have ‘chosen’ him as their Gordon replacement and they are ‘determined to finalise this signing’ after ‘making a huge offer’.

The report explains:

‘Within that list, Abde appears as one of the favorite profiles. His directness, attacking aggression, and ability to play in open spaces are a perfect fit for the pace of the Premier League. ‘The offer from the English club is around 40 million euros, a very important figure for Real Betis and difficult to ignore.’

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Regarding Gordon, former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has explained why he thinks his move to Bayern Munich would suit Newcastle.

“I think Gordon’s going to be moving across to Germany,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“He’s seen the success Harry Kane’s had over there. That’s something in his mind, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Kane has spoken to him on England camps.

“It would be a good move for Gordon, and I think he’ll do well in Germany. It’s better for him than coming back to Liverpool, which is where he was favourite to come back to.

“So that will probably get done. It’d be good for Newcastle, because they’ll get a decent price for Gordon. That’s the sort of club that would pay it, and they’re better off not having him go to a competitor as well.

“I’ve got to say his time at Newcastle to me has been disappointing overall, and a move to Germany is probably the right solution for all parties.”