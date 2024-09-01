Anthony Elanga to Newcastle was called off by Forest.

According to reports, Newcastle United had a ‘hugely increased’ deadline day bid for Anthony Elanga rejected by Nottingham Forest on deadline day.

The summer transfer window was frustrating for Newcastle as they missed out on a couple of their main targets.

The Magpies managed to keep Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak as the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson balanced the books as they avoided a points deduction for breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

The Premier League outfit made five summer signings as they landed Lewis Hall, Odysseas Vlachodimos, William Osula, Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy.

During the final weeks of the window, Newcastle wasted a lot of time as their focus was on signing England international Marc Guehi.

Newcastle had several bids rejected by Crystal Palace, who were reportedly holding out for more than £70m as they managed to keep their prized asset.

They were also in the market for a new winger, with Michael Olise among their preferred targets before he joined Bayern Munich.

Nottm Forest star Elanga was an alternative option and Newcastle moved to sign him on deadline day.

The Sweden international – who joined Forest for £15m last summer – enjoyed a strong debut season as he grabbed five goals and nine assists in his 36 Premier League appearances.

On deadline day, it was reported that Newcastle had a £35m bid rejected for Elanga rejected by Forest, but Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett has revealed new details.

Dorsett claims Newcastle were ‘desperate to strengthen and with £65m in their coffers after failing to land Marc Guehi, they came back with another, hugely increased bid’ worth around £50m.

It is said that Nottm Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis ‘made the call’ to snub this offer and he had ‘various important reasons’ for making this decision.

The report added.

‘Firstly, Elanga has done a great job for Forest. Five goals and nine assists last season – when they were battling relegation for much of the campaign – is testimony to that. ‘Secondly, the deal would have happened so late in the window, it would have been almost impossible for Forest to replace him. ‘Thirdly – and equally as important as the previous two reasons – Marinakis knew just how important Elanga has become to the squad ethos and unity. ‘That is something Nuno Espirito Santo believes is very important. A squad that is tight – both metaphorically and numerically – one that has a strong bond and a positive atmosphere. ‘Elanga is at the very heart of that squad unity, and so Marinakis’ resolve was to refuse any temptation to sell him now in order to maintain that wider positivity.’

Newcastle face Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on Sunday. When making a prediction for this game, former Premier League striker Troy Deeney said “there’s trouble brewing” with Howe.

“Newcastle have been all over the place,” Deeney said.

“There’s trouble brewing with Eddie Howe and the Director of Football because they brought in Lloyd Kelly, and that’s it. He was on a free.

“Eddie could have done that by sending a text message, so the Director of Football is under a bit of pressure there. I am going to say it’s going to be a good game, 3-2 Spurs.”