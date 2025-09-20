Newcastle ‘in the hunt’ for £131m Real Madrid duo in January after Isak summer bonanza

Endrick and Eduardo Camavinga have been linked with a move to Newcastle.

Newcastle United are eyeing two ambitious signings from Real Madrid in January as they look to spend some of Alexander Isak’s fee, according to reports.

The Magpies’ summer transfer window was dominated by Isak wanting to leave St James’ Park for Liverpool despite Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League.

After Liverpool had a £110m bid rejected earlier in the summer, Isak went on strike to force a move before releasing a statement criticising Newcastle and insisting that “when promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue”.

Isak eventually got his move to Anfield on deadline day as a £125m fee, which could rise to £130m, was agreed between the clubs after Newcastle secured the signings of Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa.

And now Newcastle are seemingly looking to spend some of the money they’ve raised in the next couple of transfer windows with interest in a Real Madrid duo emerging.

Spanish website Fichajes claim that Newcastle are ‘in the hunt’ for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and the Premier League side have ‘joined the bidding’ for the France international.

The Magpies are ‘considering the 22-year-old as a key reinforcement for its ambitious project’ but his ‘stay at Real Madrid remains a priority for Xabi Alonso, who has assured that he will keep the player despite offers in the summer of 2025’.

The report adds: ‘The player’s entourage has also confirmed his desire to continue at the white club, where he has the opportunity to compete for elite titles that Newcastle has not yet guaranteed.

‘Madrid values ​​Camavinga at €80 million, a high price, but one in line with his level and potential.’

Camavinga’s team-mate Endrick, who moved to Real Madrid from Palmeiras in a deal that could be worth up to €70m, is also a target for Newcastle but this time on loan.

Fichajes claim in a separate report that Newcastle are ‘interested’ in a temporary deal after the 19-year-old’s playing time at Real Madrid was severely reduced.

The report continues: ‘Real Madrid is cautiously assessing the South American striker’s situation. At Chamartín, they know Endrick needs to grow on the pitch and that a lack of consistency could hinder the progress of a player who arrived with high expectations.

‘The prospects for a winter transfer window departure are beginning to gain strength. A loan would allow Endrick to gain experience and return more mature, with the confidence that only comes from playing week after week.’

And it is Premier League side Newcastle who were ‘one of the first to enquire about his availability’ with the Geordies ‘looking for a young, dynamic, and winning-hungry attacking addition, qualities that perfectly fit Endrick’s profile’.