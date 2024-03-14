According to reports, Newcastle United have selected an ‘ideal candidate’ to replace Dan Ashworth, who is expected to join Manchester United.

Ashworth left Brighton to become Newcastle United’s sporting director in 2022 but it recently emerged that he wants to join Premier League Man Utd.

Newcastle ‘speed up’ Ashworth talks

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are pursuing the 53-year-old as they overhaul the recruitment model at Old Trafford ahead of next season.

Ashworth was placed on gardening leave after making it clear to Newcastle that he is keen to join Man Utd but the PIF-owned Premier League club are understood to have demanded £20m for his services.

The Red Devils have reportedly insisted that they are unwilling to match Newcastle’s asking price but it was recently indicated that a ‘verbal agreement has been reached’ for Ashworth.

Ashworth is regarded as one of the best sporting directors in the Premier League so it will not be easy for Newcastle to replace him with a suitable successor, but The Telegraph are reporting that Paul Mitchell is viewed as an ‘ideal candidate’.

Mitchell previously had a spell in England with Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and MK Dons. He has been out of work since leaving Ligue Un outfit towards the end of 2023.

The Telegraph claim ‘Newcastle want to speed up Ashworth’s exit as Mitchell heads a shortlist of candidates to replace the Manchester United-bound sporting director’ as he is considered an ‘ideal’ option. Regarding potential alternatives, the report adds.

‘The compensation talks over Ashworth remain a priority and Telegraph Sport understands Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales has taken a lead role in those negotiations, which are believed to have been amicable, despite the bad feeling created by his exit after he denied for months that he was set to leave for Old Trafford. ‘Former Southampton and Tottenham head of recruitment Mitchell, whose last job was sporting director at Monaco, features prominently in discussions over a new figurehead at St James’ Park. The shortlist is also thought to include Brentford’s Director of Football Phil Giles, a boyhood Newcastle fan, West Ham’s Tim Steidten and former Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto, who has publicly expressed his interest in the job. ‘Newcastle have asked recruitment firm Odgers Berndtson to act as an intermediary and have started reaching out to potential candidates. Mitchell is thought to be keen on a return to England and would not have the same lengthy period of gardening leave as they would be employing someone from a Premier League rival.’

Is Mitchell returning to the Premier League?

Sky Sports have since backed up this report. It is noted that Man Utd were previously interested in Mitchell.