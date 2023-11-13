Newcastle identify £25m Man Utd target as ‘long-term successor’ for Howe favourite; player ‘keen’

According to reports, Newcastle United have joined Manchester United in the race to sign defender Jarrad Branthwaite from Premier League rivals Everton.

Branthwaite has been one of this season’s breakout stars in the Premier League after he shone while on loan in the Eredivisie in 2022/23 with PSV Eindhoven.

The 21-year-old has established himself as a consistent starter alongside captain James Tarkowski as he has made 12 appearances across all competitions.

Everton are among the in-form teams in the Premier League as they have only lost two of their last seven matches.

Last time out, Branthwaite played the full 90 minutes as they beat Crystal Palace in a thriller at Selhurst Park to move up to 14th in the table. They managed this despite only winning one point from behind this term.

Branthwaite – who is reportedly valued at £25m – is on Man Utd’s radar ahead of the winter transfer window and he is now being pursued by Newcastle United.

A report from Football Transfers claims ‘Newcastle have targeted Everton defender Branthwaite as the man to strengthen the heart of their defence’.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is said to be ‘a particularly big fan of the centre-back’ who has been ‘earmarked to become the long-term successor to Fabian Schar’. The report adds.

‘Branthwaite fulfils all the criteria that the Magpies want in a centre-back to play alongside Kieran Trippier and the feeling is that the pair will compliment each other nicely in the defence of the St. James’ Park side thanks to the experience of the right-back and the pace of the central defender. ‘While it is believed that Branthwaite would be keen on a deal, there has been no contact between Everton and Newcastle over a potential transfer. ‘Football Transfers understands that Howe is eager to do the deal in January, but such an agreement will only be possible if the structure of the transfer is right. The former Bournemouth boss, though, is keen to rush through the transfer as he is aware that interest in the defender is likely to ramp up in the summer.’

FEATURE: Premier League winners and losers… Van Dijk, Villa and Man Utd in form as De Zerbi spouts nonsense

Earlier this month, Everton manager Sean Dyche said said Branthwaite deserves “a lot of credit” for how he has adapted to life in the Premier League.

“You can never define someone’s character, but even last season speaking to him on the phone a couple of times when I first got here, I could tell he was very level, he was enjoying the experience (on loan at PSV),” Dyche said.

“He seemed to be quite an assured character, quite a calm character. I like that in all players, but particularly in centre-halves. His adaptation has been clear to the pace and the detail of Premier League football. He continues to improve, and physically he is a good specimen.

“He is playing in front of a very good goalkeeper (Jordan Pickford) and a very good centre half next to him in James Tarkowski, which I think helps as well. Youngy was playing next to him too, an older head speaking to him all the time, so these are the things which improve you.

“But a lot of credit to him for taking it on himself by the way. The main focus for him is to keep doing what you’re doing. He’s enjoying it.”