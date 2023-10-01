Newcastle identify £25m Prem star as ‘top January target’ after Palace ‘rejected bid’ in the summer

Newcastle United have reportedly identified Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen as one of their ‘top targets’ ahead of the January transfer window.

Palace paid around £15m to sign the centre-back from Ligue Un outfit Lyon in 2021 following his successful loan spell in the Premier League with Fulham.

The Denmark international has enjoyed a sensational couple of seasons at Selhurst Park as he’s formed a great partnership with England star Marc Guehi.

Andersen – valued at £25m by transfermarkt – has made a brilliant start to the new campaign as he has been one of the standout defenders in the Premier League. He scored a stunning goal as Palace beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Newcastle were linked with Andersen during the summer transfer window as they scoured the market for a new centre-back and they are reportedly planning to pursue him in January.

Football Insider are reporting that the Magpies are ‘closely monitoring Crystal Palace star Joachim Andersen ahead of the January transfer window’. The report explains.

‘The Magpies have held a long-term interest in the centre-back, 27, and submitted a late summer bid that was rejected by Palace. ‘However, Newcastle remain keen to strengthen their defensive department in January and are willing to return to the table with an offer for Andersen’s signature. ‘It is understood that Andersen remains one of Newcastle’s top targets for the January window.’

Newcastle are also being linked with Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, who has slipped down the pecking order at the Emirates.

The 23-year-old – according to 90min – is ‘desperate’ for regular game time ahead of next year’s European Championships and he is being ‘monitored’ by Newcastle. They add.

‘Aston Villa, who have made concrete attempts to sign Smith Rowe in the past, remain interested in him, while Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United are also monitoring the situation. ‘There is a possibility that Smith Rowe, whose contract runs until 2026, could be allowed to leave on loan for the second half of the 2023/24 season before returning to Arsenal. ‘This would also open up the opportunity for foreign clubs to enter the race as it is unlikely they would be able to afford whatever permanent fee the Gunners would ask for.’

