Newcastle United will target Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta if Alexander Isak joins Liverpool, according to reports.

It has been a disastrous window for Eddie Howe’s side as they have missed out on several top transfer targets and been informed by star player Isak that he wants to leave.

Selling the Sweden striker looked very unlikely after Newcastle qualified for the Champions League and made it clear he isn’t for sale.

However, Isak telling the Newcastle hierarchy that he wants to leave this summer has dramatically changed the club’s plans, with the 25-year-old now reportedly refusing to play for the club again.

Premier League champions Liverpool had a £110million bid immediately rejected earlier this month and the Reds will reportedly try again when they receive the necessary assurances that the Magpies are willing to negotiate.

Newcastle identified RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko as their top choice to replace Isak, and their progress in negotiations with the German club pointed towards an eventual Anfield move for Isak.

Manchester United then swooped in and signed Sesko, casting serious doubt over Isak’s future.

The Swede is now doing everything in his power to force a transfer to Merseyside, while Newcastle work on finding a replacement.

Several names have been linked with a move to St James’ Park, and the club’s hierarchy are believed to want Brentford’s Yoane Wissa on top of a direct Isak replacement.

A new name thrown in the mix is Palace striker Mateta, who has been ‘identified’ by Newcastle as a ‘top target’ if they sell Isak.

This is according to Rudy Galetti, who says the Eagles have ‘raised their price’ for the French target man.

He wrote on X: “Newcastle have identified Jean-Philippe Mateta as a top target should Alexander Isak depart. Crystal Palace have recently raised their price and now expect around £40m to let him go.”

Mateta is also being linked with a move to Italian side Atalanta, who are facing losing Ademola Lookman.

The 28-year-old scored 14 goals in 37 Premier League appearances last season and helped Palace win the FA Cup – the club’s first major trophy.

The Eagles defeated Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield on Sunday, with Mateta getting on the scoresheet with a 17th-minute spot-kick in the 2-2 draw.

Despite their on-pitch success, Oliver Glasner fears losing three of his most important players this summer.

As well as Mateta, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi have been linked with transfers away from Selhurst Park. The latter has entered the final 12 months of his contract and is wanted by Liverpool.

As for Eze, it’s been reported that Tottenham Hotspur have reignited their interest and are ready to compete with north London rivals Arsenal for the playmaker’s signature.

A report on Tuesday stated that Eze is ‘keen on’ joining Spurs, despite interest from the Gunners.

