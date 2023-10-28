Newcastle identify Man Utd star as shock Tonali replacement with Howe considering audacious swoop

According to reports, Newcastle United are interested in signing Christian Eriksen from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The Magpies – who are sixth in the 2023 Premier League net spend table – splashed out around £55m to sign Tonali from Serie A giants AC Milan during the summer transfer window.

Tonali’s career at Newcastle has not yet got going but he has now been suspended until the end of the season after agreeing to a plea bargain as part of an investigation into his illegal betting on football matches.

Head coach Eddie Howe initially hoped that Tonali would be available for this weekend’s game against Wolves but he has now been ruled out.

Speaking on Friday, Howe told reporters: “Certainly with Sandro’s situation, if he is ultimately banned for that length of time, he’s going to have really difficult moments within that timeframe, a lot of attention on him initially, and that’s a difficult situation for him.

“But then no doubt there’ll be a period where it’s just training – wherever he trains – and no game, and that’s very difficult for any player to adjust to, especially when they’re fit and able to play, so that’s going to be a difficult one.

“The communication between us, me and my coaching staff and him, is going to be hugely important.”

Newcastle will have to replace Tonali during the summer transfer window and Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips is already being mentioned as a potential signing.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Newcastle have ‘four options to replace Tonali’. A ‘possible loan deal in January’ for Phillips is on the table, but Man Utd’s Eriksen is described as a potential ‘valuable replacement’ for the Italy international.

Eriksen featured regularly for Man Utd last season following his move from Brentford, but he has been restricted to just three Premier League starts so far this campaign.

The other players mentioned in the report from Fichajes are Brentford star Mathias Jensen and Empoli midfielder Razvan Marin.

Earlier this week, former Man Utd player Paul Parker claimed Eriksen would “work well in a Man City or a Brighton team”.

“He needs players around him who are working hard and then he can do what he is good at. He is not going to get that at Manchester United,” Parker told SpilXperten.

“He is a player that would work well in a Man City or a Brighton team. He might not have the level to play for Man City anymore but if he played for Brighton, he would be a key player.

“Brighton are playing to his strengths and I think he would be a great fit for them. I don’t want to lose him but on the other hand I can’t see him getting a key role at Manchester United with the way they are playing.”

