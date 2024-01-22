Newcastle: ‘Improved offer’ details emerge as Euro giants hatch transfer plan; Howe lines up replacement

According to reports, Bayern Munich are planning to make an ‘improved offer’ for Newcastle United and England right-back Kieran Trippier.

Newcastle‘s January transfer plans have been impacted by their ongoing Financial Fair Play issues and it has been indicated that they may be forced to offload players before they can bring anyone in.

Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak have understandably been picked out as two sellable assets who could move elsewhere in the coming months, while Trippier is also being linked with a shock exit this month.

Trippier hit the ground running following his move to St James’ Park from Atletico Madrid during the 2022 January transfer window. Overall, he has been a brilliant signing but his form has dipped this season.

Under contract until 2025, the 33-year-old had been expected to finish his career at Newcastle but he has now emerged as a shock target for Bayern Munich as they attempt to sign a new right-back.

Over the weekend, Bayern Munich’s interest in Trippier was revealed and it’s been claimed that the defender is keen on the move.

A report from The Daily Mail reveals ‘Bayern Munich are expected to have another go at tempting Newcastle United to sell Trippier before the week is out’. They add.

‘Newcastle have rejected a loan and a lowball offer from Bayern who are juggling right-back targets with Paris St Germain’s Nordi Mukiele. Trippier is open to linking up again with Eric Dier and Harry Kane but the price would have to be right. ‘Newcastle have checked on Borussia Monchengladbach’s Joe Scally, the 21-year-old USA right-back, but their priority is to strengthen their midfield if cash comes in. ‘Bournemouth’s Philip Billing remains a player of interest for Eddie Howe as he has the physical attributes to replace Joelinton who undergoes groin surgery in Barcelona tomorrow. Everton’s Amadou Onana is on the list too but would be considerably more expensive.’

Football Insider meanwhile have indicated that Bayern Munich are ‘planning to submit a new bid’ for Newcastle star Trippier. The report explains