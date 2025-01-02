According to a report, Newcastle United are ‘interested’ in signing Southampton teenager Tyler Dibling and also have a Manchester City attacker on their radar.

Dibling has been fantastic in an awful Saints side this term, scoring twice, registering 13 key passes, 14 passes into the penalty area, 37 progressive passes and winning two penalties in the Premier League.

He has been a real bright spark in an otherwise miserable season with Southampton rock bottom of the Premier League table with six points from 19 games.

The 18-year-old left the south coast for Chelsea in July 2022 but only lasted a couple of months in London after failing to settle.

The Blues will be regretful given Dibling’s potential and current ability and could also mean the teenager will prioritise staying at Southampton.

A January transfer feels unlikely given his importance to Southampton’s survival hopes but there is bound to be plenty of interest in the summer window.

Interest in Dibling has been reported by the Daily Mail, with Newcastle keen and also looking at Manchester City’s James McAtee, while Miguel Almiron is available for transfer.

It is stated that the 18-year-old winger came ‘close’ to joining the Magpies before choosing Chelsea in 2022 and ‘met club staff during a trip to Tyneside’ after impressing with a hat-trick at St James’ Park for Southampton Under-23s when aged just 16.

The report adds that Newcastle ‘retain a strong interest’ and are ‘being kept abreast of his situation’ with new sporting director Paul Mitchell ‘having links to Southampton’.

Newcastle rate Dibling ‘extremely highly’ and are expected to be ‘in a strong position’ come the summer transfer window, with a January swoop all but ruled out.

There is interest from Liverpool, who will likely be ‘at the front of the queue’ if their interest accelerates.

The Saints are struggling to reach an agreement with Dibling on a new contract, with his current terms set to expire in 18 months.

As well as having an interest in Dibling, Newcastle ‘are monitoring the situation of McAtee at Man City’.

Indeed, McAtee ‘has admirers within St James’ as the club’s bosses are impressed by his ability to play as a winger and in midfield.

At the age of 22, the English playmaker is the kind of player Eddie Howe wants to bring to the club.

City have reportedly given McAtee a £25million price tag and ‘a host of clubs from home and abroad interested in signing him this month’.

Newcastle are currently focused on outgoings and are unlikely to make a bid for a new forward before someone is sold.

That someone could be Miguel Almiron, who has serious interest from MLS side Charlotte FC, currently managed by ex-Aston Villa boss Dean Smith.

The report adds that ‘there is no guarantee’ the Paraguayan will agree to leave the club in January after Newcastle ‘received an offer in the region of £5m from a Brazilian top-flight team’.

Almiron’s preference is a move to MLS, though, having played in the United States with Atlanta United before joining the Geordies.

Despite making only one Premier League start in 2024/25, Almiron is ‘not desperate to leave’ and the ‘financial expectation of him and his agent’ is also proving to be a ‘stumbling block’.

He would also be open to joining another club in Europe and attracted interest in the summer from Leicester City, who ‘are again watching the situation’.

Sean Longstaff is another player ‘available for transfer’ as Newcastle desperately look to raise funds for incoming transfers.

Meanwhile, the representatives of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka – who is filling in for the injured Nick Pope – ‘are thought to have agreed personal terms with Saudi club Al Shabab’.

