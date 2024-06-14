Newcastle in talks over yet another AC Milan snare as Howe wants star defender as signing No 2

Newcastle are looking to sign Fikayo Tomori after contacting his representatives

Newcastle are reportedly plotting a second defensive signing of the summer, as they have contacted the representatives of Fikayo Tomori in the hopes of signing him.

The Magpies were hindered at the back last season, with important assets such as Sven Botman and goalkeeper Nick Pope spending long periods on the sidelines through injury. That saw them drop from fourth the season prior to a seventh-placed finish.

This season, Eddie Howe will want to get back to the heights he guided to Newcastle to previously, and ensuring he’s not light in important positions should help with that.

Newcastle want Tomori

In defence, he’s already signed Bournemouth man Lloyd Kelly, and he’s now on the hunt for another star centre-back. Indeed, Football Insider reports the Magpies are planning on signing AC Milan man Tomori.

It’s said they have already been in touch with his representatives as part of their plot to snare him.

Their goal in the talks is to ascertain Tomori’s interest in a return to the Premier League. The Englishman played 27 senior games for Chelsea before heading to Milan in search of more game time.

He received that, having now played 142 times for the Serie A giants in four seasons.

As such, it’s not yet clear if the defender would be willing to leave in order to give the Premier League another crack. If he does go to Newcastle, he’ll be the second player to head there from AC Milan in the past two seasons.

Indeed, the Magpies signed midfielder Sandro Tonali from the Serie A side in a £55million deal – their second-most expensive signing ever.

However, he played just 12 games for his new club before he was banned for betting breaches. He’s due back in action in August.

Newcastle will hope there are no hitches with their next signing from Milan, if they are indeed able to get Tomori through the door.

