According to reports, Newcastle United have been ‘informed’ of a transfer ‘decision’ as Manchester City are ‘set to re-sign’ James Trafford.

This summer window is proving difficult for Newcastle, who have only signed Anthony Elanga and Antonito Cordero from Nottingham Forest and Malaga respectively.

The arrival of Elanga is a boost as a new winger has been a priority for Eddie Howe’s side in recent windows, but their hopes of seeing the former Manchester United star line up alongside Alexander Isak appear to be fading.

Isak has emerged as one of the best strikers in the world and scored 27 goals in 42 appearances last season and he has attracted interest from Liverpool this summer.

For months, Isak has been mooted as a dream signing for Liverpool, though a move has been considered difficult as his valuation is set at around £150m.

However, Newcastle’s position could be weakened by Isak informing his current club of his intention to ‘explore’ a move elsewhere this summer.

It remains to be seen how this saga will conclude, but Isak’s stance is a blow for Newcastle and Fabrizio Romano had more bad news for the Magpies on Friday morning, confirming that long-term target Trafford is Man City-bound.

Trafford has become one of the best young goalkeepers in England since leaving Man City for Burnley and a summer move to Newcastle was initially considered most likely.

However, Man City decided to hijack Newcastle’s move for Trafford after Ederson and Stefan Ortega underperformed during the 2024/25 campaign.

On Friday morning, Romano confirmed Man City have ‘agreed a deal’ to sign Trafford and Newcastle have been ‘informed’ of his final ‘decision’.

Romano tweeted: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City agree deal to sign James Trafford as new goalkeeper, here we go!

‘Deal in place with Burnley under value of £40m buy back clause. Trafford said yes to Man City as Pep Guardiola wanted him.

‘Newcastle are also informed about Trafford’s decision.’

He added: ‘More on exclusive story on James Trafford joining Manchester City: understand medical tests will take place early next week, main part on Monday.

‘Man City to pay £27m fee to Burnley for the goalkeeper, as revealed.’

The Athletic’s David Ornstein, meanwhile, claims Trafford is ‘set to re-sign’ for Man City, while Ortega is ‘expected to go’.

