Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are one of three European giants exploring a deal for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, according to reports.

Jackson is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after the Blues signed Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.

The Senegalese international has scored 30 goals in 81 appearances for Chelsea, registering an impressive 14 goals and five assists in his first Premier League season.

He has fallen down the pecking order this summer, however, and Chelsea are also interested in signing Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho and RB Leipzig maestro Xavi Simons.

READ MORE: Alexander Isak crashes into best available strikers ranking as Liverpool eye £130m Newcastle rebel

Sky Sports reported on Wednesday that the Club World Cup winners value Jackson at ‘between £80m and £100m’, as ‘they are under no pressure to sell’ and have the player under contract until 2033.

Despite an incredibly high asking price, the 24-year-old is being linked with a host of clubs.

Premier League side Newcastle United are one of the clubs considering signing the former Villarreal forward, but a fresh report from Sky Sports claims AC Milan, Juventus and Bayern ‘have all explored the conditions of a deal’.

It’s added that Newcastle are ‘keeping an eye on his situation’ and is ‘one of a number of strikers they are looking at’ following the Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko disasters.

Jackson isn’t ‘untouchable’ at Chelsea, who will value the player ‘in line with the fees paid for strikers in the current market’.

MORE ON CHELSEA ON F365

👉 Alexander Isak next? Ten Premier League players who went on strike to force a transfer

👉 Liverpool seventh in five-year Premier League net spend table after Luis Diaz sale

👉 Best attacking midfielders available this summer: Arsenal target first, Chelsea-bound star second



For example, Sesko is joining Manchester United for £66.4m and Viktor Gyokeres cost Arsenal an initial £54m.

Sky journalists Dharmesh Sheth and Keith Downie said:

AC Milan, Juventus and Bayern Munich have all explored the conditions of a deal for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson. Jackson is not viewed as untouchable at Chelsea after the signings of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro. Jackson’s valuation in any potential deal would be in line with the fees paid for strikers in the current market. Juve are likely to have to sell Dusan Vlahovic to proceed. Newcastle are also thought to be keeping an eye on his situation He is one of a number of strikers they are looking at after missing out on Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko.

The news of Bayern’s interest was first reported by Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The German transfer expert says Chelsea’s valuation is closer to €65m (£56m), with Newcastle ‘seriously interested’.

He wrote on X: “FC Bayern have made enquiries about Nicolas #Jackson in the past few hours. Bayern have gathered information on his current status, price, and conditions.

“Newcastle are seriously interested… The 24 y/o versatile striker is on the verge of leaving Chelsea. Price valuation: €65m.”

READ NEXT: Levy’s Neville chat proves he still doesn’t *get* Spurs and probably never will