According to reports, Newcastle United ‘internally believed’ Alexander Isak would perform a U-turn and remain at the club amid one key factor.

Isak, Newcastle and Liverpool were involved in this summer’s biggest transfer saga as the world-class striker was intent on a move to Anfield for most of the window.

The 25-year-old scored 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions for Newcastle in 2024/25, with reports in recent months indicating that he had decided a while ago that he wanted last season to be his last at St James’ Park.

However, Isak leaving Newcastle was far from a guarantee in the summer window amid claims that they wanted to keep their prized asset, with his valuation reportedly set at £150m.

However, Isak took drastic measures to get his desired move to Liverpool and this eventually worked in his favour, with a record £125m deal struck between the two clubs on deadline day as part of the club’s £400m+ spend.

With Isak not budging on his exit stance, Newcastle eventually decided to open the door to his exit. The green light was given to Liverpool once they landed Nick Woltemade, while Yoane Wissa secured his move to St James’ Park on deadline day.

The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards has been outspoken for most of this summer’s window and consistently insisted that Isak is not for sale, so he currently has egg on his face.

Edwards has tried and failed to save his reputation with a boast post on the Isak saga, while he has made claims about the ‘inside story’ of this transfer.

Newcastle’s PR man has commented on how Isak’s situation escalated between June and July 2025, with it ‘internally believed’ that the striker could be ‘talked out of agitating to leave’ once ‘he saw the calibre of players they were looking to recruit, which included his friend and international team-mate Anthony Elanga’.

Obviously, this did not work out as Newcastle hoped, with Edwards’ revealing the reaction to Isak missing the club’s pre-season tour of Asia, with his refusal to join the squad ‘designed to cause maximum damage’.

