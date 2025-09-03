Agent sends savage parting shot at Newcastle after Isak claims he will be ‘forever grateful’

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has given an update on Alexander Isak to Liverpool

Alexander Isak’s agent has sent a savage parting shot to Newcastle United despite his client’s message that he will be “forever grateful” to the Magpies.

The Sweden international signed for Liverpool on transfer deadline day after weeks of speculation over whether he would sign or be forced to carry on at St James’ Park.

It had looked unlikely earlier in the summer that Isak would be on the move after Newcastle had qualifed for the Champions League due to a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League.

However, Liverpool received enough encouragement to bid £110m at the beginning of August after Isak had told the Newcastle hierarchy that he wanted to leave.

That bid was immediately rejected with Isak going on strike before issuing a statement criticising the club and insisting that “when promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue.”

That eventually led to his exit from St James’ Park with Liverpool agreeing an initial £125m fee, which could rise to £130m, after Newcastle signed Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa.

Following a dramatic summer, Isak’s agent Vlado Lemic expressed his disatisfaction with Newcastle by sending a clear parting shot.

Lemic said on talkSPORT: “It’s nice when you have someone to be with, but it’s even nicer when you know who you will never be with again.”

New Liverpool signing Isak insisted that he will be “forever grateful” to Newcastle and wanted to express his “gratitude” to everyone at the club.

Isak wrote on Instagram: “I want to express my gratitude to my team-mates, the staff, and above all, the city of Newcastle and all the amazing supporters for the three unforgettable years we shared together.

“Together, we have written history and brought the club to the place where it truly belongs.

“It has been an honour to be part of the journey, from reaching the Champions League to winning the first trophy in over 70 years. Forever grateful. Thank you, Newcastle.”

On joining Liverpool, Isak told the club’s official website: “I feel amazing.

“It’s been a long journey to get here. But I’m super-happy to be a part of this team, this club and everything it stands for. It’s something I’m proud of and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’m just happy it’s done and that I can get back to work. I’m looking forward to seeing my teammates and the fans, and getting back out there.”

Isak added: “I think I have a lot to give, I think I have a lot to improve. I’m a striker but I always want to give as much as possible to the team, mainly goals but much more than that as well.

“I want to win everything. Yeah, [as simple as that].”