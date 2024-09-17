Barcelona ditch Haaland to focus on ‘ideal candidate’ at Newcastle after Eddie Howe ‘sack update’

Alexander Isak and Erling Haaland have been linked with moves to Barcelona.

Barcelona are switching their focus away from Erling Haaland to concentrate on a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, according to reports.

The Citizens have made a perfect start to the season with four wins out of four in the Premier League against Chelsea, Ipswich Town, West Ham and Brentford.

Man City striker Haaland has been one of the big reasons why they have started so well this term with the Norway international bagging nine goals in their first four fixtures.

There are rumours that he could sign a new contract with Man City imminently but the club and player’s entourage continue to wrangle over a release clause in the contract.

It has been claimed that he wants his release clause set at around €120m so that he has control of his own future with top clubs like Real Madrid able to pay that kind of fee.

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Haaland with rumours the Man City striker doesn’t want to be overshadowed by Kylian Mbappe and others at Real Madrid.

But now reports in Spain claim that Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has ‘chosen’ Newcastle striker Isak as the Catalan giant’s ‘replacement’ for Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski has just one year remaining on his deal at the Camp Nou but if he plays 45 minutes or more in at least 55% of their matches this season then he will trigger an automatic renewal for a further year.

It is understood that Flick ‘already has in his mind’ the ‘surprise signing’ of Isak as he considers names to replace the Poland international at the end of the season.

The Sweden international scored 25 goals in 40 matches last season with that form attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs too.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is ‘always on the lookout for market opportunities, also sees the arrival of Isak in a positive light’ as the Newcastle striker ‘would be more affordable in economic terms than other top-level options’.

On why Flick wants to sign the Newcastle man, the report in Spain adds: ‘The German coach appreciates his versatility, as he can play both as a centre forward and out wide, which gives him great tactical flexibility. In addition, his youth and experience in a league as competitive as the Premier League make him an ideal candidate to lead Barca’s attack in the coming years.’

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has been in the news recently with reports he has fallen out with new Magpies sporting director Paul Mitchell over their mediocre transfer window.

And delivering a ‘sack update’, Football Insider claim that Newcastle boss Howe ‘still has the backing of senior club chiefs despite a recent boardroom bust-up’.

The report continues: