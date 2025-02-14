Newcastle star ‘will force exit’ on one condition as Arsenal, Liverpool target ‘within reach’ for Barcelona

Alexander Isak has been linked with Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has set a condition to ‘force his exit’ from St James’ Park this summer, according to reports.

The Magpies star has been in brilliant form once again this season with the Sweden international contributing 17 goals and five assists in 22 Premier League appearances this term.

That has led to interest from clubs all over Europe with recent reports indicating that Arsenal, Barcelona and Liverpool could have the most serious interest.

A report earlier on Friday indicated that Arsenal are readying a ‘formal offensive’ for Isak in the summer as they continue their search for a new striker.’

Arsenal had a bid of around £40m turned down by Aston Villa for Ollie Watkins in January and now they are paying the price for not bringing in a new forward after Kai Havertz’s injury.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have also reported that Liverpool have interest in securing a deal for Isak with the Newcastle striker ‘very interested’ in a move to Anfield.

On Monday, reports in Spain claimed that Isak has already chosen his destination ahead of the summer with Barcelona where he wants to play.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Thursday that Isak remains on Arsenal’s list of names they will look to bring in over the summer.

Romano said: “Even after update on Kai Havertz’s injury requiring surgery, Arsenal plan remain the same: find internal solutions and focus on big signing in the summer.

“Important investment planned on striker for the summer window (Šeško and Isak the fav names)… and winger too.”

And now reports in Spain claim that Isak ‘wants to play in the Champions League’ and if Newcastle ‘do not achieve this goal, he will force his exit and ask the club to accept lower offers, opening the door to teams like Barca’.

Barcelona ‘would need to make significant sales’ to bring in the Sweden international but Isak asking for a move would put the striker ‘within reach’ for the Catalan giants.

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes reckons Newcastle striker Isak deserves a “bigger” move than one to Arsenal and should consider Liverpool or Real Madrid.

Scholes said on The Overlap: “Everyone loves him but I don’t see a possibility of him going to Arsenal.

“He needs to go bigger and better. We’re talking about Real Madrid here, Liverpool need a centre forward. I think Arsenal would be an option but I think they would be down the list of options.

“I don’t mean that in a bad way but he’s at Newcastle, a really good team, a brilliant team, but they’re not going to win league titles, that’s the next stage of his career. I think it would be a risk to go to Arsenal and do the same thing.”