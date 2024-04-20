According to reports, Newcastle United have made it clear who they ‘would rather’ sell this summer out of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes.

The Magpies have been busy in the transfer market since Saudi-backed PIF completed its takeover of the Premier League side towards the end of 2021.

Eddie Howe’s side are currently being impacted by their Financial Fair Play issues and they may be forced to sell one or two pricey assets in the summer to balance the books.

Isak and Guimaraes are among Newcastle’s PIF-era standout signings and they could make sizeable profits if they opt to sell either player in the summer.

Sweden international Isak has been in superb form for Newcastle this term as he’s scored 17 goals in his 24 Premier League appearances. Guimaraes has also become a fan favourite at St James’ Park after they beat Arsenal in the race to sign him during the 2022 January transfer window.

Isak or Guimaraes: Who should Newcastle United sell?

According to a report from 90min, ‘Newcastle need to bring in £30-50m to stay within the Premier League’s Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR), but more funds will be necessary if they are to also strengthen their squad.’

Out of the two players, it is claimed that Newcastle ‘would rather sell’ Guimaraes than Isak amid ‘interest from Arsenal in both and with City eyeing the midfielder’,

Regarding the reasoning behind this verdict and Guimaraes’ ‘verbal agreement’ with Newcastle, the report explains.

‘Newcastle are adamant Isak is not for sale, and it is unlikely the sporting director who replaces Dan Ashworth, who is expected to join Manchester United, will advise differently. ’24-year-old Isak has 17 Premier League goals so far this season and is viewed as integral not just to Eddie Howe’s squad, but the club’s project as a whole. Replacing him would also prove costly, with no guarantees of filling the goals void, making a sale ill-advised. ‘Newcastle would naturally love to keep Guimaraes as well, but if the Brazilian’s £100m release clause is triggered, it will take the situation out of their control. ‘When Guimaraes signed his new five-year contract at St James’ Park, a release clause was included, which is quite rare for Newcastle. But 90min understands there is also a verbal agreement in place that Guimaraes will be allowed to talk to Champions League clubs, and that offers below his release clause will be engaged with providing they exceed £80m. ‘Newcastle realise it’s preferable to lose just one player, if financial needs must, rather than having to sell several names to raise the same amount, many of whom they won’t be able to readily replace.’

