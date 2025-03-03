Newcastle star ‘rejects’ Arsenal, Man Utd ‘offers’ to ‘push’ for summer transfer to Euro giants

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has ‘rejected offers’ to make a summer move to Arsenal or Man Utd in favour of Barcelona, according to reports.

A number of clubs in the Premier League are looking for a top striker to improve their forward line with Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd among the clubs lacking a goalscoring centre-forward.

And Isak has emerged as the name on everyone’s lips this season as he continues to impress for Newcastle – who are into the Carabao Cup final – as the Geordies push for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Sweden international has contributed 22 goals and five assists in 31 matches in all competitions this season with his impressive form attracting interest.

Newcastle are sure that they don’t want to sell the player in the summer but there are rumours that they have accepted Isak may have to leave if they don’t qualify for the Champions League.

Selling the Swede would help Newcastle manage their profit and sustainability rules (PSR) limit, while giving them extra funds to strengthen for next season.

Isak is ambitious and there have been rumours that he will push for a move away if the Magpies don’t reach the Champions League qualifying places.

MORE NEWCASTLE ON F365…

👉 Newcastle set to appeal ‘harsh’ red card that rules ‘disappointed’ Gordon out of Carabao final

👉 Newcastle United’s new nightmare habit continues as Brighton inevitably triumph late in FA Cup

👉 Newcastle – Brighton combined XI: Verbruggen over Pope and Dubravka, Mitoma left-wing

And now reports in Spain claim that Isak is ‘pushing to play for Barcelona’ after ‘rejecting offers’ from Premier League sides Arsenal and Man Utd.

Newcastle are asking for at least €100m but ‘despite the financial difficulties, the player’s willingness to wear the Blaugrana shirt could be a key factor in this operation’.

Isak’s ‘desire to play at the Camp Nou has set in motion an operation that, although complicated, is not impossible’ after he ‘rejected offers from other major clubs, such as Arsenal and Manchester United , who have contacted him in recent weeks.’

The report adds: