Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe was reportedly ‘isolated’ during the summer transfer window, while staff were ‘clenching their fists’ at Paul Mitchell.

46-year-old Howe became Newcastle United‘s manager at the end of 2021. He did a brilliant job as he saved them from relegation and then 2022/23, he masterminded their meteoric rise as they qualified for the Champions League.

Last season was difficult for the Magpies as they exited the Champions League at the group stage. They were hurt by injuries and Howe was under pressure, but they ended the campaign strongly to finish seventh in the Premier League.

Newcastle have been negatively impacted by Financial Fair Play rules in recent windows and endured an infuriating summer transfer window as they missed out on Michael Olise, Marc Guehi and Anthony Elanga.

There was also a major overhaul behind the scenes at Newcastle ahead of this summer as Mitchell replaced Dan Ashworth as their sporting director, while former co-owner Amanda Staveley departed the club.

Earlier this month, Mitchell hit out at a key department at Newcastle, claiming they need to improve their scouting.

It’s subsequently been reported that Mitchell and Howe have butted heads, with the manager ‘getting backing’ from chief executive Darren Eales.

Howe is among the favourites to be England’s next manager and a report from The Daily Mail has provided an insight into the ‘civil war’ at the Premier League club.

It’s claimed that Howe ‘would likely have been bemused by elements of last week’s interview, while ‘others inside the club were not so much scratching their head as clenching their fists’.

Mitchell is said to have ‘ruffled feathers and clipped wings in just over two months’, with ‘some were irked by the messaging when, during introductory meetings with staff and players, he spoke about his ‘elite’ standards and of coming on a ‘journey’ with him

It’s also noted that Mitchell ‘mentioned playing style, which did not go down well with those who believe that is Howe’s domain’.

Regarding the ‘two key themes’ which sparked ‘aggravation’, the report explains.