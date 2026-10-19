Newcastle: Jaissle sack update emerges as dressing room verdict becomes clear

Newcastle United boss Matthias Jaissle is curently safe from the sack, according to reports, despite their latest defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The Magpies started the new season fairly well with a win at Tottenham sandwiched in between two home draws against Liverpool and Bournemouth.

However, since then, Newcastle have lost three and won one of their next four Premier League matches, including an embarrassing 4-1 loss to newly-promoted Coventry City.

Newcastle were the wrong side of a narrow scoreline on Saturday as a Johan Manzambi goal gave Aston Villa a 1-0 win against the Geordies at St James’ Park.

Following their performance against Villa, The Mag (one of the biggest independent Newcastle fan sites) insisted that the Magpies are ‘becoming the worst team in the league’ and that the Geordies ‘need to look at a replacement for Matthias Jaissle and quickly’.

However, they may have to wait as Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke insists that Newcastle ‘have no plans to sack‘ Jaissle with the Magpies boss “still highly regarded” at St James’ Park.

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O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Matthias Jaissle is still highly regarded within the Newcastle hierarchy.

“Obviously it’s a been bit of a blip and it’s probably been the manner of those most recent away defeats against Leeds and Coventry.

“It wasn’t just the results, it was probably the performances where they were sort of out-fought in both games and that one that was what infuriated some of the fans in that respect.

“Newcastle know it’s going to be a bit of an up-and-down season, because they’ve got a young squad and they’ve made major changes.

“There was a lot of activity in and out of the club during the summer transfer window as well, with Eddie Howe leaving alongside some big players.

“So there’s been a few bumps in the road already, but if Newcastle can get their strongest team out then they should have a decent season.

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“Jaissle has been a breath of fresh air for a lot of Newcastle fans in that respect, but obviously he needs results and they’ll be hoping they can bounce back.”

Jaissle is ‘a winner’ – Newcastle star Joelinton

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton gave his backing to “winner” Jaissle by insisting that they way they are playing is not too dissimilar to the style they deployed under Eddie Howe.

When asked about Jaissle’s tactics, Joelinton said: “I don’t think it’s different (to) the way we played with Eddie (Howe).

“Today we played sometimes with Nico (Gonzalez) dropping in a back three. But when he was forward, we play a 4-3-3. It’s just when we defend, we go to a 4-4-2. You have to ask the manager. He’s talked a lot about his principles and the way he wants to play. That’s most important, it’s not just the formation.

“He’s (Jaissle) like everyone, disappointed. He wants to win, he’s a winner. We did better than last time. Last time (against Coventry) was not enough. We did a step forward in terms of the way we play. But yes, it’s still room for improvement. We need to work hard to, be better and we will do that.”

When asked about Jaissle’s decision to play Dan Burn as a striker in the closing stages, Newcastle star Joelinton added: “I was just hoping he’d score.As it’s the end of the game, you go for the goal. Dan is a big guy who can win the long balls. That’s what we were trying at that moment, to play long balls and see if we could get something.”

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