Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs.

Newcastle are reportedly ‘considering a move’ for Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy, who’s also attracted interest from Tottenham and Fulham, as Eddie Howe looks for January striker reinforcements.

Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson have split the striking duties under Eddie Howe this season, but the former had to be replaced by the latter early in the piece on Tuesday against Dortmund due to an injury.

Fellow forward Jacob Murphy also picked up a problem at St James’ Park, to further limit Howe’s options.

“Jacob came off with what looks like a serious injury,” Howe told TNT Sports.

“We’ve got a small squad as is it. That’s probably the most disappointing thing of the night.

“It looks like a recurrence of his Isak’s groin problem and it’s a big blow. Jacob’s looks serious, potentially a dislocation of his shoulder.”

The Shields Gazette claim the Magpies are considering an approach for Guirassy to ease the pressure on Isak and Wilson up front.

The 27-year-old has scored an incredible 14 goals in just eight appearances so far this season, making Guirassy the Bundesliga’s top scorer by some distance, with second-placed Harry Kane trailing him by five goals.

As previously reported by Football365, West Ham, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have all ‘made checks’ on the Stuttgart goal machine ahead of the January window.

They’ve more recently been joined in the race by Fulham, and Tottenham, as reported by transfer expert Dean Jones.

“It is early days for him being a Stuttgart player but teams are already keeping an eye on this situation,” Jones told the Ranks FC Podcast.

“Tottenham are one of the teams already keeping an eye on his development. West Ham also have an eye on him. He is absolutely brilliant…”

And now Newcastle have apparently joined the Guirassy fray, as Howe looks to add a third striker to his ranks.

Sky Germany correspondent Florian Plettenberg revealed earlier this week that Guirassy has a shock release clause in his Stuttgart contract worth ‘less than 20 million euros’.

Plettenberg says, however, that the striker does not want to move clubs in January with a transfer ‘planned at the earliest for the following summer’.

