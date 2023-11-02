Newcastle to ‘launch internal probe’ into Tonali transfer; £5.6m loss sees club chiefs demand ‘answers’

According to reports, Newcastle United are set to ‘launch an internal investigation’ into the £55m deal to sign Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

Tonali was one of Newcastle’s marquee signings during the summer transfer window after he enjoyed an impressive couple of seasons in Serie A with AC Milan.

The midfielder enjoyed a dream start at Newcastle – who have thrown away seven points from winning positions this term – as he scored in his Premier League debut as they hammered Aston Villa 5-1 at St James’ Park.

The 23-year-old struggled after impressing in his debut and his Newcastle career has now been halted as a result of pleading guilty to several betting offences.

A betting scandal has ravaged Italian football and Tonali has been banned for ten months after agreeing to a plea bargain with authorities.

This ban has ruled Tonali out for the rest of this season and he will also miss next summer’s European Championships. As things stand, he will be free to make his Newcastle return a few weeks into the 2024/25 campaign.

Football Insider are now reporting that ‘Newcastle United are launching an internal investigation into the summer deal to bring Tonali to the club’. The report explains.

‘It is believed club chiefs want answers as to how the recruitment team failed to discover Tonali’s betting problem. Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth and head of recruitment Steve Nickson are now both under fire for the signing – which cost the club a reported £55million in the summer window. ‘The Magpies now face the huge cost of picking up Tonali’s wages during his ban. Sources say the midfielder earns £140,000-a-week, meaning Newcastle will have to pay out around £5.6million during his period of unavailability. ‘Newcastle are now keen to replace the Italy international as they prepare to potentially fight on four fronts simultaneously this season. Football Insider revealed on Sunday (29 October) that Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips could join the club on loan in the January transfer window. ‘It is believed the Magpies will be restricted to loan signings only in the mid-season window due to Financial Fair Play constraints.’

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe recently admitted during a press conference that the “hardest part is ahead” for Tonali.

“Let’s wait and see, but yes, I think the hardest part is ahead regardless of what happens,” Howe told reporters.

“Immediately, you get a lot of attention and people are talking about the situation. He’s had the love of the supporters today, but that’s difficult to maintain over a long period of time. Who knows what’s ahead?

“I just think it’s great for him to know he’s got the support, not just of the senior management at the football club and the manager, but also the support of the supporters and they’re the most important people.”

