Alan Shearer expects Mbappe to fail against Newcastle star who’ll take him ‘out the game’

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer expects Kylian Mbappe to have a quiet night for Paris Saint-Germain against the Magpies as Kieran Trippier will “mark him out the game”.

Newcastle’s rise has been an astronomical one over the past few years. Two seasons ago, they finished 11th in the Premier League, after they were battling relegation in the first half of the campaign.

The following season, after a number of personnel upgrades, they finished fourth, securing Champions League football. Now, they’re set to face European powerhouse PSG in their highest profile game – other than last season’s League Cup final – in two decades.

The French giants pose a serious threat, particularly in the form of star attacker Mbappe. The superstar has already bagged eight goals in seven games in all competitions this season, including the first goal in PSG’s Champions League opener against Borussia Dortmund.

While he’s in electric form, Newcastle legend Shearer believes defensive star Trippier will lock up the star attacker.

“Yeah, there’s something happening, an important team, player, game coming to St. James’ Park, Champions League, PSG and Mbappe!” he said on The Rest Is Football.

“Trippier will mark him out of the game!”

A tie against a side who have made it to the last 16 in each of the last seven editions of the Champions League is a great litmus test for Newcastle, and one Shearer clearly thinks they’ve got a good chance in.

The threat of Mbappe will be a dangerous one, particularly amid his current period of top form, so the Magpies will be hopeful that Trippier and his defensive colleagues can keep him quiet.

They were able to hold AC Milan to a goalless draw in their first European game this season, and also beat serial winners Manchester City 1-0 in the League Cup a couple of games after, so they’re coming into the game off the back of some good defensive performances.

It remains to be seen whether the threat of PSG is a different kettle of fish, but if not, Newcastle will be very confident of their chances of progressing to the next stage of the tournament.

READ MORE: Ex-PL star reveals he ‘hoped’ he’d ‘fail’ Liverpool medical on transfer deadline day