Newcastle-linked Mourinho reveals he received ‘fantastic offer’ to leave Roma amid Howe sack talk

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that he has received several offers to leave the Serie A outfit amid reported interest from Newcastle United.

Mourinho has an affinity with Newcastle as he previously worked with club legend Sir Bobby Robson while they were at FC Barcelona.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur manager returned to Italy ahead of the 2021/22 campaign as he joined AS Roma.

He helped the Serie A outfit win the Europa Conference League at the end of his debut season in charge but his long-term future is in doubt as his current contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

Mourinho has been linked with a move to Newcastle of late amid claims Eddie Howe is under pressure.

The ex-AFC Bournemouth manager has undoubtedly done a great job since taking over at St James’ Park. After helping them stabilise in the Premier League under PIF following Steve Bruce’s exit, the 46-year-old guided Newcastle to a fourth-place finish in 2022/23 as they secured an unexpected return to the Champions League.

Newcastle are clearly ahead of schedule under Howe, but they have endured a rough couple of weeks amid their ongoing injury crisis. They have just one win in their last five games across all competitions. During this stretch of results, they have been dumped out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

The Magpies have games against relegation strugglers Luton Town and Nottm Forest in the coming days and Howe will hope to win both games to boost his side’s chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Last month, it was claimed that PIF have made an ‘offer’ to Mourinho as Newcastle ‘represent a plan B’ for the manager. He has now revealed to reporters that he has had three opportunities to leave Roma since joining the Italian outfit over two years ago.

“Somebody had doubts about my position, but I said my stance clearly, and my target is not to leave doubts about it,” Mourinho told reporters.

“So there isn’t even a reason to talk about it. It’s all clear and objective. To me, this is the situation. I’ve always been direct and clear since the beginning.

“One week after signing for Roma, I received a fantastic offer. I took the information honestly but didn’t accept it because I had an agreement with Roma.

“After winning the Conference in December, there was Portugal and you know about it. I could work with the best players in the world and have a chance to win the Euros and the World Cup.

“I spoke to the club, but it was important to stay for them, so I stayed. After the Budapest Final, I informed the owners about the situation in Arabia, but I decided against it. Now, my honesty ends here. What else to say? I’d like to stay and fight with all the difficulties, with all the conditions, with all the positive things, but this is my stance, and there are no doubts. I no longer want to talk about this situation anymore.”