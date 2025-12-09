Alex Toth will be on the move very soon, amid Liverpool, Newcastle interest

Liverpool and Newcastle are on alert as the agent of a Hungarian talent who both clubs are interested in has confirmed the absolute latest date he’ll make his next move.

The two Premier League clubs have both been linked with nine-cap Hungary midfielder Alex Toth of late. The 20-year-old is still playing in his native country, with Ferencvaros.

A transfer to a big Premier League club from there would be a big step, but Toth is clearly rousing big clubs already.

Indeed, his agent has now confirmed it won’t be long before he moves onto the next stage of his career.

Bence Papp told Mandiner: “Due to the dynamics of the market, I can’t say whether he [Toth] will change clubs this winter or next summer.

“Naturally, I do not want to comment on the rumours, but I can tell you that it is worth monitoring his situation. We’re not giving away anything if we say that this will happen in the summer at the latest.

“I can make that statement, because there is an interest in him that I don’t think has been seen in the last ten years around a young Hungarian player playing in Hungary.

“This transfer, which could take place in the summer at the latest, will fundamentally change the perception of Hungarian football on the international market.”

Whether Toth makes a move to one of the big clubs interested in him, or takes a smaller step first, remains to be seen.

But Liverpool will be particularly interested given comparisons to their own Hungarian midfielder, Dominik Szoboszlai.

Insider Pete O’Rourke recently said: “He’s a young player who’s earning a lot of plaudits in European football.

“He’s having a good season with Ferencvaros, a Hungary international as well, similar to Hungarian compatriot Dominik Szoboszlai as well in the style of play.

“So, if he’s anything like that, I’m sure there’ll be a number of clubs looking at him. Newcastle have been linked. Liverpool and Brighton have also been watching Toth as well.”

All nine of Toth’s senior Hungary appearances so far have come alongside Szoboszlai in the midfield, and if he’s learning off him, the Reds will know there’s a player in there that could slot into their system quite nicely.

They do already have a lot of quality midfield options, of which they struggle to fit into the same side, but Toth could be the answer to their difficulties finding somebody who can play in a deeper role alongside Ryan Gravenberch.

