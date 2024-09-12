Angel Gomes could be back in the Premier League soon

England debutant Angel Gomes has been earmarked for a January approach by Newcastle but could wait to entertain interest from Liverpool as a free agent.

Gomes has been one of the main beneficiaries of Lee Carsley interim England reign so far, making his senior international debut as a second-half substitute in the win over the Republic of Ireland before starting in a victory over Finland.

Lille midfielder Gomes, who left Manchester United in search of the sort of playing opportunities Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not then willing to offer, rose to the challenge admirably with confident, composed displays in what has recently been a problematic position for the national team.

Ian Wright was particularly impressed with how “progressive’ Gomes was and some Premier League clubs appear to have been similarly struck by his performances.

Newcastle have identified the 24-year-old as their ‘top target’ and might even make a move in January, avoiding the auction Gomes will inevitably instigate when his Lille contract expires in the summer.

That deal is unlikely to be renewed and The Sun reports that Liverpool, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are all monitoring the situation.

Liverpool seem to be Newcastle’s closest challengers for the signature of Gomes and the two Premier League clubs dealt closely with one another at the start of the 2024 summer transfer window.

A precarious deal was negotiated which would have seen Anthony Gordon move to Anfield for £75m, with Joe Gomez headed the other way for £45m. Things were advanced enough for medicals to be booked as Newcastle scrambled around for solutions to their PSR problems, which eventually presented themselves in the form of Brighton and Newcastle signing Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson respectively.

The two teams might now battle again for Gomes, who thrived on his first international break with the senior England setup after dazzling for Carsley with the U21s.

“It’s the stuff of dreams really, walking out and looking at the ground and the crowd,” Gomes said after his start against Finland. “I’ve been here a couple of times as a spectator but to be on the pitch for my country is incredible.

“The whole team put me at ease. I look around and I see the best players in the world. The pressure just eases off when you’re playing with them and you can feed off their energy. It’s a special group of players and you could see it tonight the way we played.

“Lee Carsley showed faith in me as soon as I met him and we spoke in the Under-21s. We had amazing conversations and he gave me the belief to go out and show everyone what I can do.

“To do it in Harry Kane’s 100th game as well makes it a special night.”

