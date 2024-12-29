Liverpool and Newcastle United are said to be keen on Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi has reportedly made a decision on his transfer ‘preference’ amid interest from Liverpool and Newcastle United.

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of the standout centre-backs in the Premier League and shone for England during the summer’s European Championships.

Guehi was expected to be on the move in the summer. Newcastle made him their top target as they looked to sign a new centre-back.

Eddie Howe’s side had several bids rejected by Crystal Palace – who were reportedly holding out for around £75m – for Guehi and ultimately missed out on the signing.

Newcastle’s failure to land Guehi has opened the door for Premier League rivals to make a move and Liverpool are linked with the talented defender, whose current Palace contract expires in 2026.

Liverpool are trying to tie Virgil van Dijk – who is among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025 – down to a new contract beyond the end of this season, but they still need to sign a long-term replacement for the 33-year-old.

A report from The Sun claims Guehi has ‘made his preference for his next club crystal clear’ as he is ‘willing to wait on a move to Liverpool’ with Crystal Palace ‘braced for offers’.

It is also noted that Liverpool ‘wonderkid’ Ben Doak could be included ‘as part of the deal’ with Palace among the clubs monitoring the young attacker.

The 19-year-old has shone for Championship outfit Middlesbrough this season, grabbing two goals and five assists in his 18 appearances.

