Liverpool, Newcastle target decides ‘preference’ with swap deal including Reds ‘wonderkid’ mooted
Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi has reportedly made a decision on his transfer ‘preference’ amid interest from Liverpool and Newcastle United.
The 24-year-old has emerged as one of the standout centre-backs in the Premier League and shone for England during the summer’s European Championships.
Guehi was expected to be on the move in the summer. Newcastle made him their top target as they looked to sign a new centre-back.
Eddie Howe’s side had several bids rejected by Crystal Palace – who were reportedly holding out for around £75m – for Guehi and ultimately missed out on the signing.
Newcastle’s failure to land Guehi has opened the door for Premier League rivals to make a move and Liverpool are linked with the talented defender, whose current Palace contract expires in 2026.
Liverpool are trying to tie Virgil van Dijk – who is among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025 – down to a new contract beyond the end of this season, but they still need to sign a long-term replacement for the 33-year-old.
A report from The Sun claims Guehi has ‘made his preference for his next club crystal clear’ as he is ‘willing to wait on a move to Liverpool’ with Crystal Palace ‘braced for offers’.
It is also noted that Liverpool ‘wonderkid’ Ben Doak could be included ‘as part of the deal’ with Palace among the clubs monitoring the young attacker.
The 19-year-old has shone for Championship outfit Middlesbrough this season, grabbing two goals and five assists in his 18 appearances.
‘The England international is holding on for a Champions League club — whether that comes next month or in the summer.
‘Sources close to Guehi, 24, have revealed Liverpool is his first-choice destination and the Reds are also interested in a deal at the right price.
‘Palace will look for a big fee now, although that is sure to drop in the summer as his contract ticks down. The Eagles could try to get a player out of the deal.
‘They have been checking on winger Ben Doak during his loan spell at Middlesbrough. The flying Scot, 19, wants to go back and play at the Kop — but may seek a new Premier League home if that is not available.
‘Boro would try for him if they go up but Palace are already waiting in the wings and poised to move for the exciting young Anfield talent.
‘Palace will push hard for Doak if they fail to land French target Rayan Cherki, 21, from Lyon — their ideal arrival next month.’