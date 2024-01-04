Newcastle ‘looking very seriously’ at Eddie Howe sack and replacement from Spain

Newcastle United are ‘looking very seriously’ at sacking Eddie Howe and replacing him with Girona coach Michel, according to reports in Spain.

MARCA claim that Girona – who are level on points with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga – are being ‘attacked’ by Europe’s biggest clubs after a fairy-tale start to the season that continued with a 4-3 win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Various Girona players are being targeted but the biggest worry for Girona will be interest in coach Michel, who previously managed Huesca back into the top flight.

As MARCA report: ‘The interest of Europe’s powerful teams is not only in the players. Michel has caught on. And the Spanish coach even more so.

‘Newcastle are looking very seriously at the option of putting the Magpies project in the hands of the Girona coach. In the Premier Arteta, Guardiola, Emery and Iraola himself are doing things at a high level and the Spanish coach is in demand.’

There’s no doubt that Eddie Howe is under pressure at Newcastle United after seven defeats in his last eight games, despite briefings from inside the club that his job is not in doubt. Sportswashing has no business with mediocrity and Newcastle United are the worst team in the Premier League as it stands.

Newcastle United face local rivals Sunderland on Saturday in the FA Cup and anything less than victory in that game could see fans begin to turn on Howe.

Football365 asked Robbie Savage for his exclusive views on the subject and he said: “Newcastle United are now one of the richest clubs in the world and they will want success.

“They got to a final last season, qualified for the Champions League. They were unfortunate to go out of Europe – let’s not forget that decision against PSG away from home, that was vital – it was such a difficult group and they nearly got out of it. Such fine margins.

“Eddie Howe overachieved massively last season. Newcastle have no right to qualify for the Champions League, so he did an unbelievable job. This year, the amount of injuries they’ve had has been quite unbelievable.

“I think Eddie Howe needs more time. I like the way he speaks: he never gets too high or too low, he’s always level-headed with his reactions, he never moans about injuries.

“So I think Eddie Howe deserves more time. They’re going through a difficult spell at the minute, but they can concentrate now on trying to pick up a trophy for those amazing Newcastle fans.

“They could go for a bigger name, but I just think the processes and the foundations he’s laid for this football club has been fantastic.

“They shouldn’t have got in Europe, they shouldn’t have got in the Champions League – he did it, so now the expectation is to do that every single season but we know how hard it is.

“So Eddie Howe needs more time and I think he’ll be given that.”

He does need to take the FA Cup seriously, though.