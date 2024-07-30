Newcastle make £67m ‘offer’ for Real Madrid star as PIF look to ‘break the market’

Newcastle United have tabled a huge offer for Real Madrid attacker Arda Guler as they show their hand in the transfer market, according to reports.

The Geordies have already made four signings this summer with Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos all arriving in the first month of the transfer window.

Newcastle have also seen Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh depart for Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively but their next incoming may not be far away.

Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards insists that Newcastle are “close to seeing a breakthrough” in more recruitment this summer but is unsure who will come in.

Edwards wrote on X: ‘I think we are close to seeing a breakthrough in #nufc recruitment this summer. Trying to find out more but could be [Malick] Thiaw. Could be a name that comes completely out of the blue.’

When asked for an update on potential transfers, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said over the weekend: “Not at the moment no.

“Of course we’re having discussions every day, several times a day to try and move the squad forward and make sure we’re ready for what is a very tough Premier League season but I can’t give you false news, we’re working towards that and everyone wants the same endpoint, let’s see what happens.”

On positive talks between everyone at Newcastle, Howe added: “It’s not about having the final say, it’s about collaboration and things have been really positive talks and we’re trying to bring in the right players for the football club.

“It’s never about one person’s decision, and neither should it be it’s about a group of people coming together and making the right decisions for the football club.”

When asked if ‘disruption’ over the summer had impacted the club’s transfer search, Howe replied: “Disruption is not the right word and I’m at the end point of the recruitment work as I’m busy coaching the team.

“Of course toward the end of collating information, that’s when I have my input but there is work going into transfers throughout the year.

“[For me] a lot of hard work on the training pitch and a lot of talk about transfer targets and trying to bring players in and hopefully we get some movement on that soon.

“It’s difficult to judge [when signings will come] but when I give definitive answers you’ll hold me to it and I’ll look stupid!

“We all want players in but it’s a very slow market, it’s a difficult market where prices are high. All we can do is do our best to bring players in.”

And reports in Spain now claim that Newcastle have lodged an €80m (£67m) bid for Real Madrid attacker Guler, who had a good Euro 2024 tournament.

Newcastle owners PIF are ‘willing to break the market for the Turk’ and the ‘offer’ is made up of ‘€60m fixed and €20m in bonuses’ as they make an ‘obvious declaration of intent’.

But Real Madrid ‘do not want to know anything about the player’s departure’ with a departure ‘not even being considered’ as Carlo Ancelotti ‘is willing to give him a greater role this season’.