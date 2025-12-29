A Manchester City forward could reportedly ‘be offered around’ Premier League clubs, as the chances of Newcastle landing him have been explained.

The Magpies are in a far worse position this term than they’ve been used to in recent campaigns. They have finished in the Premier League’s top seven for the last three seasons, but are currently 14th.

They’ve been equally as poor going forwards as in defence: 23 goals have been scored and 23 conceded in their 18 games so far, and Newcastle have won just six of those.

They could have a chance at getting better on the front foot, as Newcastle outlet Chronicle Live reports City wide man Oscar Bobb ‘could be offered around Premier League clubs.’

The Magpies have previously been interested in him, so could be one of the clubs whose potential interest is looked into.

That said, the report explains that a move to Newcastle might be unlikely, given they have Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Elanga and Jacob Murphy battling for their wide spots.

But in the Premier League, there’s not been an awful lot to shout about, so having another forward in the ranks would not be the worst thing.

That said, Bobb is valued at £20million and has just one assist and no goals in 15 games this season, so that may be a waste of money.

There is perceived threat on Eddie Howe’s job amid Newcastle’s poor form, but Roy Keane feels he’ll get out of danger.

He said: “They will have to [start turning results around soon].

“They have nine games in January so they will be tested in terms of the squad. But the one thing with Eddie Howe that we’ve seen over the last few years is that he’s calm with all of this stuff.

“I know there can be extreme reactions up at Newcastle, the same as Sunderland, but he’s a calm influence. He’ll look at these games and they will regroup and they will go again.”

Newcastle should have some respite coming, with their next three games against Burnley, Crystal Palace and Leeds – two of those sides below them and one just three points above.

Following games in two different cups, they then play bottom side Wolves, so there are certainly chances coming to pick up points and turn things around.

