Pundit sends plea to Gareth Southgate after Man Utd are beaten by Newcastle

Danny Murphy thinks England boss Gareth Southgate should get Newcastle United star Tino Livramento “capped” after watching him against Manchester United.

The Magpies beat the Red Devils 1-0 on Saturday thanks to an Anthony Gordon strike with the Englishman timing his run perfectly to meet Kieran Trippier’s inviting cross and slot past keeper Andre Onana.

Another player who stood out on the night was Livramento with the defender impressing for Newcastle and the England under-21s this term.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Gary Lineker said: “I think Livramento might get a call from Gareth Southgate because I think he’s one of those players who could play for a couple of countries.”

And former Newcastle legend Alan Shearer agreed: “He’s been magnificent for Newcastle.”

Murphy then added: “We’ve got to get him quickly. Get him capped, because he is a super player.

It comes soon after Murphy initially called for Livramento to be called up, he said on The Take On: “I’ve got to give a shoutout to Livramento before we get to the VAR, because I know he’s waited his time to get in the team, but since he’s been in, what a player he looks. Great one on one defender, good going forward, can play left or right-back.

“We’ve got to get him in the England squad quick before he chooses Portugal. There’s only Luke Shaw ahead of him, for me, for form.”

Newcastle star Livramento, who could also choose to play for Scotland or Portugal, insisted last month that he wasn’t going to rush into any decisions over his international future, he said: “I’m really happy with where I am now. I’m really happy with the group I’m involved in, with the coach and everything.

“I’m just enjoying getting back to playing consistently and training consistently. I’m still young, still got a while to choose and I’m very happy with where I am now. I’ve not seen anything and I’m sure if it was something serious my agent would’ve let me know.”

On the result against Man Utd, Livramento said yesterday: “It was massive, we had a lot of opportunities in the first half and we just kept going, luckily – well I say luckily – it was a great team goal to be fair to him (Anthony Gordon) and he took it well,” he began.

“We knew that if we kept playing the way that we did in the first half and creating lots of opportunities that it would eventually come. I think it was down to us to just keep doing what we were doing and we definitely did that. Like I said we then got the goal.

“We work a lot on it (keeping clean sheets) in training and as you see, everyone helps each other out in the game. It’s down to not only the defenders but the way everyone applies themselves to the press and as you can see we were obviously buzzing to get another clean sheet.”