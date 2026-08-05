Nick Woltemade and Lewis Hall have both been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Newcastle have told Premier League rivals Man Utd and other interested clubs that Nick Woltemade is available for sale this summer, according to reports.

The Germany international scored eight goals and contributed three assists in 33 Premier League appearances, 24 of which were from the start, last term.

Woltemade came in as the main replacement for Isak and didn’t quite live up to expectations on Tyneside with rumours Newcastle could now sell.

The Magpies paid Stuttgart £69m to land the giant striker and Bayern Munich board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was shocked that “idiots” Newcastle paid that price.

Rummenigge told BR broadcaster: “I can only congratulate those in Stuttgart that they — and now I will use inverted commas — found an idiot who will pay that much money.

“Because we would have certainly not done that in Munich.

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“We should not meet any demand to make someone happy, especially those financiers in Stuttgart.”

And now Caught Offside are claiming that Newcastle ‘have informed Nick Woltemade that he can leave the club on loan this summer, with interest growing’.

Both Man Utd and Liverpool have been credited with interest as the Premier League giants are both ‘on alert’ and is ‘seen as a tempting option for big clubs’.

A well-placed source told Caught Offside: “Nick Woltemade is expected to leave. Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, and Villa are interested, and Newcastle will listen to offers.

“One issue, though, is that they’re keen on a permanent sale for around €65m, but for now it’s probably more likely that clubs will seek a loan with an option to buy.”

Lewis Hall also on the Man Utd shopping list

Man Utd are also interested in another Newcastle star with Lewis Hall their top target at left-back and Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano recently gave an update on their interest.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many questions on Lewis Hall and Manchester United. I already told you this in June and I stand by my information.

“Man Utd really appreciate Lewis Hall and Man Utd consider Lewis Hall as an ideal player they would like to add to their squad. So, Lewis Hall is on the Manchester United list, for sure, and he’s a player internally approved at Manchester United.

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“But, my understanding is that Newcastle will make their life complicated. Newcastle don’t want to sell Lewis Hall.

“Newcastle already made big money this summer from Tonali, Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes… He (Guimaraes) is expected to join Arsenal this summer.

“We have to wait for the club-to-club agreement but the deal is moving in the right direction. Bruno wants to go to Arsenal.

“So, Newcastle wants to keep Lewis Hall and Newcastle don’t want to sell the player. That’s the indication, that’s the message. Then if you ask me, Man Utd consider him top target? Yes.

“Man Utd are having some contacts to understand the situation of Lewis Hall? Yes, for sure.

“But then there is Newcastle and so before saying Man Utd are going to try all in, we have to understand Newcastle stance and Newcastle position.

“It’s going to be a story to follow, for sure, because Man Utd are not done in the market. That’s clear. They did their stuff in June, July but they’re not done in the market and now we are August.”

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