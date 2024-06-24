Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh is “giving priority” to a Premier League rival with the Magpies “willing to sell”, according to reports.

Minteh, 19, was excellent on loan at Feyenoord last season, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists for Arne Slot’s side.

Naturally, he has been linked with Liverpool following Slot’s move to Anfield, but there are plenty of clubs in the race for his signature.

The teenager also picked up some Champions League experience, scoring against Celtic in one of his four appearances in the competition.

Such an impressive season in the Netherlands would make you think Newcastle will look to use Minteh in 2024/25.

That does not appear to be the case as the Magpies reportedly aim to cash in on the Gambian international to help balance the books and fund signings of their own.

It is an interesting tactic when they are in dire need of a right-winger and they have an extremely promising one on their books already, only to want to sell him.

Nonetheless, the player’s agent, Bacary Bojang, has confirmed that Minteh has “agreed terms” with one of the clubs he is currently in talks with, as Newcastle are “willing to sell”.

“It is correct that Newcastle are willing to sell the player if they receive a good offer,” Bojang said.

“From our side if Newcastle wants to sell and the sporting project is good we will definitely look at it. We are in communication with some clubs.

“I can’t confirm clubs who are in communication with us. We have agreed terms with one of the clubs. So now the rest is with Newcastle.”

It is still unconfirmed who Minteh has agreed terms with but it has now been reported by Fabrizio Romano that he is “giving priority” to a transfer to Premier League rivals Everton.

French club Lyon – who will be in the Europa League next season – have also been strongly linked with the teenage winger.

Romano wrote on X: “Yankub Minteh, giving priority to Everton as his favorite destination with desire to play in the Premier League. Newcastle, informed of his priority to join Everton.

“Olympique Lyon are interested as they made contact for Minteh this weekend, as revealed yesterday.”

Reports elsewhere suggest that Newcastle want £40million for the former Feyenoord loanee.

It is claimed that the Toffees have ‘offered’ £30m for Minteh with Brighton also in ‘discussions’ and Lyon ‘willing to pay’ the Magpies’ asking price.

This could cause ‘issues’ between Everton and Newcastle as they were hoping to keep deals for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Minteh ‘in tandem’.

Newcastle are reportedly targeting Calvert-Lewin as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his frontline.

