Eddie Howe is one of the favourites for the England job.

Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell has decided on his top choice to replace Eddie Howe if the current Magpies boss takes the England job.

Howe is currently second favourite to replace Gareth Southgate, who stepped down as Three Lions boss after his side lost the Euro 2024 final to Spain.

The former Bournemouth manager previously described England as his “dream job” and although the Newcastle hierarchy want him to stay at St James’ Park, Mirror claim new sporting director Paul Mitchell is considering replacements.

And he’s apparently decided on Mauricio Pochettino – who led Chelsea back into Europe last season before being shown the door – as his No.1 choice.

Mitchell brought Pochettino to the Premier League as head of recruitment at Southampton and the pair linked up again at Tottenham, enjoying ‘a good working relationship’ throughout their time together.

The Argentinian can ‘expect a call’ if Howe’s head is turned by England, and the departures of Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi – thought to be his two biggest allies in the boardroom – could even lead Newcastle to push him towards the exit.

As long as he’s given assurances over his control at the club, Howe claims he will remain committed to Newcastle.

Asked about the England situation at the Magpies’ training camp in Germany, Howe said: “It’s been a strange one for me because I’ve been absolutely cut off from it.

“Fortunately I’m out here, so it’s only through a mobile phone or someone telling me something that you hear about it.

“My commitment to Newcastle is unwavering and it has been since I came to the football club. As long as I have certain things for me – as in I’m happy, I’m allowed to work in the way I need to work in order to get the best out of me and I feel supported – then that will never change.

“There’s been so much change that we need a period of time to know how we’re all going to work and set the boundaries. It’s for the benefit of Newcastle, not for the benefit of me because the club’s the most important thing in all of this.

“England is not important at all. It’s all about Newcastle United Football Club. I’m so proud to be the manager. I’ve loved every single second of managing the club since I’ve been here, I feel passionately about bringing success here long term.”